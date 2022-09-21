ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcrPC_0i50W7OA00

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy.

Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records.

The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue for the report of a disturbance between Constantinoff and the boy, police said.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the boy who said a verbal argument with Constantinoff turned physical, according to the police report.

The boy said Constantinoff pushed him to the ground into a sitting position and when he attempted to stand up Constantinoff put him in a choke hold, police said. The boy said Constantinoff applied enough pressure that it almost raised him off of his feet, according to the police report.

When officers interviewed Constantinoff, he initially denied anything physical happened but eventually admitted to grabbing the boy by the shirt, police said. Constantinoff never admitted to pushing the boy to the ground or putting him in a choke hold.

Constantinoff was then charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which Constantinoff was released from jail on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued between Constantinoff and the boy.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove during an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing that enough evidence exists against Constantinoff to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony injury to a child charge, Constantinoff faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Comments / 6

Brandon Smollett
4d ago

I'd truly like to hear both sides of that story... I've seen 15 year old boys that deserved every whoopin they got!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Idaho State Journal

California woman arrested after leading local deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old California woman faces numerous charges after authorities say she led local Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle late Thursday night. Hailey Lynn Casasanta, 28, of Big Bear City, California, has been charged with felony eluding and felony possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property, reckless driving, resisting and obstructing, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

American Falls man gets probation for firing gun inside occupied home

AMERICAN FALLS — A man initially charged with four felonies received probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors. Originally, 35-year-old Scott Andrew Alvey was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited building and three counts of injury to a child. But after reaching a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of disturbing the peace, court records show.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Women airlifted to PMC, University of Utah Hospital after wreck that left local man dead

A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in...
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Adult, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — An adult and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Fort Hall Reservation Saturday night. The 8 p.m. crash involved two compact SUVs on Highway 91 just north of Sheepskin Road, Idaho State Police said. The injured adult was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the two injured juveniles were transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, state...
FORT HALL, ID
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prison#Violent Crime#Orde
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot

A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

At least one person injured in motor home crash on I-15 between McCammon and Inkom

At least one person was injured in a motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motor home left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence. State police confirmed that at least one of the motor home's occupants was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash. Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck along with state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies. One lane of Interstate 15 northbound was temporarily shut down because of the crash. The wreck remains under investigation by state police who are expected to release further details soon.
INKOM, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation revoked, sentenced to prison for stalking

BLACKFOOT – A local man is being sent to prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. George Carl Capson, 44, was originally sentenced to probation in May on a felony stalking charge. On Monday, he admitted to violating the terms of that sentence and was ordered...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three Grace High School students charged with hazing

GRACE — Three Grace High School students were recently charged in connection to alleged hazing incidents earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing and...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy