Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy.

Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records.

The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue for the report of a disturbance between Constantinoff and the boy, police said.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the boy who said a verbal argument with Constantinoff turned physical, according to the police report.

The boy said Constantinoff pushed him to the ground into a sitting position and when he attempted to stand up Constantinoff put him in a choke hold, police said. The boy said Constantinoff applied enough pressure that it almost raised him off of his feet, according to the police report.

When officers interviewed Constantinoff, he initially denied anything physical happened but eventually admitted to grabbing the boy by the shirt, police said. Constantinoff never admitted to pushing the boy to the ground or putting him in a choke hold.

Constantinoff was then charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which Constantinoff was released from jail on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued between Constantinoff and the boy.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove during an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing that enough evidence exists against Constantinoff to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony injury to a child charge, Constantinoff faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.