Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie,” is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. “The Pittsylvania...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Friday, and was reported missing on Sunday by a family member. Billie Jean Zampini, 36, is 5’7”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Zampini...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSET

Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
AMHERST, VA
WBTM

WSET

'Pass the Perspective:' Experience a Danville police training simulation

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ever wanted to know how officers are trained to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations? This simulation may be the perfect experience for you. On Tuesday September 27, the Danville Police Department will conduct a training simulation for the community to get a behind-the-scenes look...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Escaped inmate remains on the loose

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
SALEM, VA
altavistajournal.com

Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
CONCORD, VA
WSLS

Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

