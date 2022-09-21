Read full article on original website
WSLS
Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie,” is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. “The Pittsylvania...
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Friday, and was reported missing on Sunday by a family member. Billie Jean Zampini, 36, is 5’7”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Zampini...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
WSET
Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy
The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
WSET
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department showed 'The Day Academy' children their station
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department showed children around their station Monday morning. The children were from the "Day Academy". "We appreciate the goodies and the cards!" said the department. Captain Roth, Firefighter EMT Bibb, and Firefighter EMT Kipley showed the children around...
WSET
'Pass the Perspective:' Experience a Danville police training simulation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ever wanted to know how officers are trained to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations? This simulation may be the perfect experience for you. On Tuesday September 27, the Danville Police Department will conduct a training simulation for the community to get a behind-the-scenes look...
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
cbs19news
Escaped inmate remains on the loose
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
altavistajournal.com
Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
WSET
Bedford County Sheriff's Office outlines tips to avoid phone scams
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public how not to be a victim of a phone scam. The department outlines tips to not fall for phone scams. "If you or someone you know has been a victim of a scam and gave...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens new Appomattox office to expand health care in the region
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has cut the ribbon and opened its doors to the newly-established Appomattox office, located at 624 Jones St. on Monday morning. BRMC said it has been working alongside the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) to open the brand-new building...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Sheriff's Office searching for firearm theft suspect
The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page today that it has warrants out for 36-year-old Brian Ray Maddox, wanted for breaking and entering, grand larceny and larceny of numerous firearms from a residence in the county on Aug. 13. Anyone with information on Maddox's whereabouts may call...
WSLS
Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
Va. mother arrested after 2 abandoned children, emaciated and deceased animals found in home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and charged after authorities reportedly found two abandoned children and emaciated and deceased animals in her home. According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 15, deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to...
wfirnews.com
No one injured during Salem building fire
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four occupants were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.The first units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building. The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.
