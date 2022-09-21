ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City

The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#N Y C#Unicef#The Big Apple#Spr
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

329K+
Followers
53K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy