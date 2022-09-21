Read full article on original website
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding
The former Diff'rent Strokes star recently wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi at a stunning old mansion with sweeping views of Los Angeles Just Married They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. A Stunning Backdrop Built in the late...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome Baby No. 7, share photos: 'Our tiny dream come true'
Baby Baldwin is here! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have announced the arrival of their seventh child. Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born Sept. 22.
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo
Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up. RELATED: Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk ...
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College
Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues
Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
