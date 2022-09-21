DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO