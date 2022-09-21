Read full article on original website
Grasshoppers and crickets? The morning team has an interesting breakfast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This morning, anchor Stefany Valderrama and meteorologist Zachary Covey had an interesting breakfast...grasshoppers and crickets. Be sure to tune in to the morning show every day to get your day started.
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter at same Publix
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Publix in Jupiter. Both winning tickets for the Sunday night drawing were sold at the Publix located on W Indiantown Road. The jackpot was $38,761.47. The winning numbers were 8-10-23-24-29.
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.
New state-of-the-art fire station coming to Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new state-of-the-art fire station is under construction in Riviera Beach, and once complete, city leaders believe it will be a model for the rest of the country. City manager Jonathan Evans and city councilman Douglas Lawson received a tour of the $20 million...
HOMETOWN HERO: Local teacher continues efforts to improve education in western Kenya
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We first introduced you to Jim Cummings exactly one year ago after his local nonprofit opened the doors to a first of its kind independent school in western Kenya. Now, that school is growing in size and stature, furthering Jim’s mission to help...
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
New Florida residents brace for approaching storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving here this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take this approaching storm, a potential hurricane, seriously. “This will be my very first experience,” said...
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
Home repair grant funds available to low-income PSL residents
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie residents in need of home repairs will soon be able to apply for funds to pay for these projects after Port St. Lucie was awarded the largest State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) grant in its history. The City of Port...
Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
Two men injured in shooting in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Pahokee on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at around 12:11 p.m. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds on Bacom Point Road, just off Lemon Ave. Deputies...
Hurricane Ian will not impact Nikolas Cruz trial
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian will not impact the next phase in the trial of Nikolas Cruz. The trial is to determine if the 24-year-old is sentenced to death or life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 more during a school shooting in 2018 in Parkland.
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
Hurricane Prep: What you need to know
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As we head into the weekend, with the outlook of currently, Tropical Depression Nine, it's time to start stocking up your hurricane kit. CBS12 Meteorologist, Zach Covey, says right now, we're in the ready stage. "The sooner you can get out, the more...
