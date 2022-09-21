ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter at same Publix

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Publix in Jupiter. Both winning tickets for the Sunday night drawing were sold at the Publix located on W Indiantown Road. The jackpot was $38,761.47. The winning numbers were 8-10-23-24-29.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

New state-of-the-art fire station coming to Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new state-of-the-art fire station is under construction in Riviera Beach, and once complete, city leaders believe it will be a model for the rest of the country. City manager Jonathan Evans and city councilman Douglas Lawson received a tour of the $20 million...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Riviera Beach, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

New Florida residents brace for approaching storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving here this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take this approaching storm, a potential hurricane, seriously. “This will be my very first experience,” said...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Person
Vanilla Ice
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Stuart found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
BOCA RATON, FL
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#The Band#Charity#Havingfun#Performance Info#London Band Week#Sos
cbs12.com

Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
PAHOKEE, FL
cbs12.com

Two men injured in shooting in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Pahokee on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at around 12:11 p.m. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds on Bacom Point Road, just off Lemon Ave. Deputies...
PAHOKEE, FL
cbs12.com

Hurricane Ian will not impact Nikolas Cruz trial

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian will not impact the next phase in the trial of Nikolas Cruz. The trial is to determine if the 24-year-old is sentenced to death or life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 more during a school shooting in 2018 in Parkland.
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Hurricane Prep: What you need to know

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As we head into the weekend, with the outlook of currently, Tropical Depression Nine, it's time to start stocking up your hurricane kit. CBS12 Meteorologist, Zach Covey, says right now, we're in the ready stage. "The sooner you can get out, the more...
FLORIDA STATE

