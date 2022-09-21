ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene police seek woman in connection to South Walmart robbery, wanted for questioning

By Shelly Womack
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKJyy_0i50UhoX00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a South Walmart theft in August.

APD said she may have information regarding a theft at the Walmart on Southwest Drive, which occurred August 8.

More from Abilene Crime Stoppers Wednesday:

Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars Do you recognize this masked suspect? Abilene Crime Stoppers needs help identifying robbery suspect in clown mask PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to question man in Walmart theft
Abilene Police Department via Facebook: APD searches for women in surveillance video in Aug. 8 robbery (Shared Sep. 21, 2022)

In a Facebook post, APD said officers are searching for the woman in the video . She is seen wearing a yellow shirt with long, dark hair and glasses.

To anonymously report and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stout Abilene Woman Arrested for Luring a Man into a Bathroom & Robbing Him

ABILENE – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred after she lured a man into a bathroom for sex. According to court documents, in May, the victim told police that Anna McFarlin set up a time and place to have sex at Sea Bee Park in north Abilene. The victim attempted to go into the woman’s bathroom, but McFarlin forced him to enter the men’s room.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $15K of equipment stolen from Abilene business, man accused of using machete in ‘assault with deadly weapon’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of S La Salle Drive – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Crime Stoppers#South Walmart#Ktab#Abilene Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
96.5 The Rock

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘An 18-wheeler could have crashed into my house’: 23 fatalities mark deadliest year on Abilene roads, residents & police urge all to drive responsibly

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With 23 deaths on Abilene roads so far, 2022 is now the deadliest year on record for traffic-related deaths within Abilene city limits. Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Sergeant John Ramirez says the department is doing all they can to fight against this concerning streak. “These are citizens, these are people with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy