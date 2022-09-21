Abilene police seek woman in connection to South Walmart robbery, wanted for questioning

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a South Walmart theft in August.

APD said she may have information regarding a theft at the Walmart on Southwest Drive, which occurred August 8.

More from Abilene Crime Stoppers Wednesday:

Abilene Police Department via Facebook: APD searches for women in surveillance video in Aug. 8 robbery (Shared Sep. 21, 2022)

In a Facebook post, APD said officers are searching for the woman in the video . She is seen wearing a yellow shirt with long, dark hair and glasses.

To anonymously report and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.

