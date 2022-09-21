Abilene police seek woman in connection to South Walmart robbery, wanted for questioning
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a South Walmart theft in August.
APD said she may have information regarding a theft at the Walmart on Southwest Drive, which occurred August 8.
In a Facebook post, APD said officers are searching for the woman in the video . She is seen wearing a yellow shirt with long, dark hair and glasses.
