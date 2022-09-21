Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Teen girl injured in Renville County rollover Sunday morning
A Granite Falls teenager was injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in Renville County Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, the unidentified 17-year old was diving a Ford pickup westbound on Highway 212 when it went into the south side ditch near 380th Street, and rolled.
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
gowatertown.net
Tractor rear ended by pickup truck in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that involved a vehicle rear ending a farm impelment. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday northwest of Bruce. Authorities say a tractor with an attached disc mower was rear ended by a pickup. The collision caused the...
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
myklgr.com
Woman dies, two seriously injured in Yellow Medicine County collision Friday
A Hendricks woman died, and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle collided in Yellow Medicine County on Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:37 p.m. on Sept. 23, Maria Christine Hanson, age 32, of Hendricks, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 75. Near the intersection with 190th Ave., her vehicle collided with a southbound Ford F150 being driven by Steven Aloise Bednarek, age 42, of Canby.
State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.
Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing
The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing. The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself. Police searched the city...
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
willmarradio.com
More information released on death of Granite Falls man
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
myklgr.com
Willmar shooting suspect enters into plea agreement
As the jury trial for a Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer was set to being Monday, 25-year-old Christian Arevalo entered into a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 19 of the 20 charges against him. Arevalo was accused of driving...
trfradio.com
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
willmarradio.com
Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County
(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield
(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
myklgr.com
Marcella B. Dammann
Marcella B. Dammann, age 94 from Springfield, formerly from Lamberton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Sleepy Eye Medical Center in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton with a Facebook livestream at Stephens Funeral Service Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be at Lamberton Cemetery. As a tribute to Marcella and Stanley, and to support the community, we invite people to the American Legion Auxiliary Fall Luncheon for fellowship following the burial. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Agnes H. Goblirsch
Agnes H. Goblirsch age 89, of , Sleepy Eye, MN died on September 24, 2022, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 10 until 11 am at the North Entrance of the Church.
