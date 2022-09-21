ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden condemns Putin’s nuclear weapons threat

By Alexandra Limon
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dK3W_0i50SsCs00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons, claiming Russia is being blackmailed with nuclear threats. Now, leaders around the globe are condemning Putin’s comments as both escalatory and false.

In a speech to the United Nations on Wednesday, President Biden responded to Putin’s latest nuclear threats with strong words for Russia –condemning their ongoing war on Ukraine.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“The United States is ready to pursue critical arm control measures, a nuclear war can’t be won and must never be fought,” President Biden said. “A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map.”

President Biden urged for a resolution to the war as Putin announced he will require an additional 300,000 reservists to sustain the war.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state,” Biden said.

Leaders from around the world echoed President Biden’s sentiment that Russia’s invasion threatens not just Ukraine but the entire world.

Experts warn senators of Russia, China nuclear programs

Latvian President Egils Levits said “Russia continues to spread false narratives about the cause of the global crisis in food, fuel, and finance. These lies must be overturned. Russia alone is responsible for the crisis.”

The European Union foreign ministers are meeting Thursday in New York ahead of Thursday’s EU Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with Russia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri’s hideout

McLEAN, Virginia (AP) — The CIA has revealed a model of Ayman al-Zawahri’s safe house, used to brief President Joe Biden about the al-Qaida leader’s whereabouts before the agency killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahri’s death, White House officials released a photo...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Un Security Council#Nuclear War#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#The United Nations#The Un Security Council#Latvian#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Country
Russia
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy