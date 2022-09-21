Red Raiders set for Big 12 opener against West Virginia

Texas Tech opens Big 12 play at home against West Virginia on Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

After a slow start offensively, Tech (4-2-3) has scored eight goals over the past three matches, including two each from Macy Schultz and Ashleigh Williams. The Red Raiders have held five opponents to no more than five shots, and during a 2-0 victory last week against Fresno State, allowed only one shot. Seven of Tech's nine opponents have put three or fewer shots on goal.

West Virginia (3-3-3) was picked third in the Big 12 preseason poll, but the Mountaineers are scoreless in their past three matches and have only one goal in their past five matches.

WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey and Tech's Madison White co-lead the Big 12 in shutouts with five apiece, and Massey has the conference's top save percentage at .850.

The Red Raiders' homestand continues with Tech hosting Texas (6-1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Women's golf

COLLEGE STATION — Gala Dumez, Shannon Tan and Lauren Zaretsky all shot 2-under-par 70 in Wednesday's final round, leading Texas Tech to a fifth-place finish at Texas A&M's "Mo" Morial Invitational.

Tech, tied for eighth after Tuesday's first 36 holes at Traditions Golf Club, moved up three spots by carding a 5-under team score on Wednesday to finish 7-over.

Tournament host Texas A&M won the tournament by shooting 11-under over 54 holes, followed by Texas at 7-under, North Carolina at 4-under and Florida at 1-under. Tech finished four strokes ahead of Houston and eight better than Miami. There were 14 teams in the field.

Dumez tied for 11th at even par, Tan tied for 14th at 1-over and Zaretsky tied for 18th in the field of 78 at 3-over. Rounding out the Tech lineup were Libby Fleming (73) at 5-over, tied for 25th, and Chiara Horder (74) at 8-over. Tech's Anna Dong (73-80-71) played as an individual and also finished 8-over.

Tech football

Tavares "B.J." Elston, one of Texas Tech's freshman signees in December, is no longer on the team, a Tech spokesman said Wednesday. No reason was given.

Elston was removed from the team's roster. Elston, 6-foot and 205 pounds, played high-school ball at Gulf Shores, Alabama. During preseason practice in August, he was moved from boundary linebacker to nickel, the Star position in Tech's terminology.

Softball

New Texas Tech coach Craig Snider has announced his team's fall schedule, which includes five home games before the three-game Red-Black intrasquad series.

The Red Raiders will play an Oct. 9 doubleheader at New Mexico, and the rest of the games are at Rocky Johnson Field.

Tech is scheduled to host West Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Oct. 16; Odessa College at 5 p.m. Oct. 19; Howard College at 5 p.m. Oct. 20; Lubbock Christian University at 5 p.m. Oct. 27; and McLennan Community College in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Nov. 4.

The first game of the Red-Black series is Nov. 9.