Memphis, TN

Person of interest developed in series of possible arsons near Coro Lake

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw4pT_0i50SdDD00

The Memphis Fire Department has released the name and description of a person of interest in a series of possible arsons in the 38109 ZIP code.

The department is looking for a suspect named Delana Collier, who also goes by “DC.”

The suspect was developed “thanks to information from community members and anonymous tips to both CrimeStoppers and the State Arson Hotline,” a press release from the department reads.

Collier, whose name may not be spelled correctly, is a woman between the ages of 19 and 25.

Lt. Hunter Smith, a spokesperson with the fire department, said she has colorful hair, with purple, pink and green in it.

The fire department announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it believed a series of fires in 39109 were linked to one person due to “the proximity of the fires, the same area, the same roughly time of day they’re coming in, and involvement in which the structure is by the time we get there.”

The department has responded to eight fires in a neighborhood on the eastern side of Coro Lake, near the Mississippi state line. Most of the fires occurred within days of each other.

According to Smith, all of the fires occurred at vacant properties typically between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. No injuries or deaths of civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fires is unknown.

Damages at all eight properties totaled $289,500.

The properties that received damage are:

  • June 25: 1305 Longcrest Road ($2,500 in damages)
  • Aug. 3: 5060 Urbana Road ($89,000 in damages)
  • Aug. 4: Urbana Road and Rosecrest Road ($1,000 in damages)
  • Sept. 6: 5100 Urbana Road ($160,000 in damages)
  • Sept. 6: Urbana Road and Rosecrest Road ($1,000 in damages)
  • Sept. 15: 5075 Bowers Road ($10,000 in damages)
  • Sept. 16: 1166 Margaret Road ($6,000 in damages)
  • Sept. 20: 5066 Urbana Road ($20,000 in damages)

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH, the state’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the Memphis Police Department at 545-COPS.

