This would be funny if it weren’t so sad. So the “Powers that Be” flooded St. John because of carelessness more or less. I bet the Residents of ST. John are not happy!
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become Cat 4 hurricane in Gulf, make Florida landfall
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane Sunday as it heads for the Gulf of Mexico, according National Hurricane Center forecasters. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Ian was located 395 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman, and a hurricane watch was in effect for parts of Cuba.
Man falls, drowns in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department responded to a call of a man falling into the Intracoastal Waterway just after 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, police identified the man as Arnold Bonnette, 71. According to the Houma Police Department’s Chief of Detectives, Lt Travis Theriot, an unidentified...
Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish
ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
travelexperta.com
New Orleans Swamp Tour Review – Is It Worth the Trip?
Traveling to New Orleans as a single parent allows me to really expand my search for the best family-friendly adventures in the area. And, of course, I had a lot of help by watching ‘Princess and the Frog’ a ton of times to know that we wanted to get a peek of the bayou and swamps. Here’s my full swamp toour in NOLA.
wwno.org
A final verdict on a $2.2B bid to rebuild Louisiana's lower third is closer than ever
After nearly 40 years, a final decision on the state’s $2.2 billion bid to reconnect the Mississippi River to the sediment-starved marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank is closer than ever. This week marked the release of two major, lengthy reports detailing the environmental impact of a proposal...
NOLA.com
Metairie Towers residents displaced by Ida won't be able to return home for at least another year
Metairie Towers, a seven-story condominium development on Metairie Road that has sat empty since Hurricane Ida tore its roof off more than a year ago, could soon resume repairs, thanks to a $3 million bank loan. But it will be at least another year before its hundreds of residents, most of them elderly, can move back into the complex, as a dispute with the condo association's insurer drags on and the list of needed repairs grows.
texarkanafyi.com
Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22
TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
WDSU
Summer-like again today and tomorrow, but a cold front on the way
NEW ORLEANS — First and foremost, we are watching Tropical Storm Ian closely, but we are not in the cone and models are still keeping it east of us.Click here for the latest information on Ian. Meanwhile, locally, it’s another summerlike day! Today is mostly sunny and hot with...
NOLA.com
Letters: Fix the roads, yes, but let's also redo construction from previous work
Your editorial on Sept. 13 certainly touched on an important aspect of providing the funding necessary for improving the sad shape of our roads in Louisiana. However, one of the underlying issues of our roads is the basic quality of the original construction. For whatever reason, we have some of the most poorly constructed roads to be found anywhere in the country.
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Thousands of Jelly Fish Show Up Off Coast of Grand Isle Louisiana [VIDEO]
This is not what you want to see if you're getting into the water. KATC's Rob Perillo shared a video that Landun Primeaux took from the coast of Grand Isle and as you'll see there were thousands of jellyf ish in the water at the time. Yes, we know that...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
fox8live.com
Faubourg Brewing to merge with three other breweries, headquarters staying in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faubourg Brewing Company announced a merger with a company consisting of three regional craft breweries across the South, with the company relocating its corporate headquarters to the Faubourg Brewing site in New Orleans East. Faubourg will be merging with Made By The Water, LLC, a southeast-based...
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
Long-time NOLA restaurant Betsy’s Pancake House may close for good due to growing crime concerns
With many of Betsy's employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.
Fall-Like Temperatures Set to Return to Louisiana as Potential Storm Enters Gulf
A strong cool front is forecasted to push further southward early next week and nighttime temperatures could be in the upper 50s for most parts of Acadiana. While a potential hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico next week, this strong cool front is projected to keep any storm well East of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard locates 2 overdue boaters near Slidell, La
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard located two boaters reported overdue Thursday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by New Orleans Police Department that multiple mariners aboard a skiff boat were reported overdue by a concerned family member. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and a Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to begin search and rescue operations.
