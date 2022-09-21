Read full article on original website
Departments Seeking Candidates for Executive, Security Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments of state government are recruiting for key IT leadership positions. The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking...
Technology Department Schedules Broadband Meetings
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. High-speed Internet is the theme of some upcoming meetings involving state agencies. The latest edition of the California...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Puts $3M Toward Cybersecurity, IT Training
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $3 million investment toward the Florida Department of Education’s Cyber and IT Pathways Grant program. The money is part of a larger $30 million push aimed at growing the state's high-tech workforce along the Space Coast. Established in March, the Cyber...
For Puerto Rico, Disaster Mitigation Came Too Late
We all know it. Post-disaster mitigation funding will be provided to those communities who experienced a declared disaster. The problem is, no matter how many billions of dollars are allocated, if they are not spent in time to “mitigate” the next disaster, they are worthless. Administrations have made...
Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum
(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
