Man hit by vehicle in Mehlville Sunday night
MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Forder Road in Mehlville.
16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County. He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis. North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the...
St. Louis County man gets 10 years for armed robberies in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 23-year-old St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for robbing two stores and attempting to rob a third. Malik Dorsey pleaded guilty Friday to three robbery charges and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release.
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
Home near O’Fallon, Ill. engulfed in flames
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire guts a home in St. Clair County Monday morning, not far from O’Fallon, Illinois. Crews got the call for the fire at a home on Simmons Lane near Bethel Road just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Assistant Chief for the Hollywood […]
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting
ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino
A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
St. Louis health officials urge people to get new COVID booster shots amid colder weather
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County health officials expressed concern about what colder days could mean for the state of COVID-19. Right now, the St. Louis County Health Department, said our transmission rates are at a 'severe level.'. That's why doctors are pleading for people to be prepared. St....
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
Woman shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
Missouri House speaker urges federal investigators to shut down Agape school
STOCKTON, Mo. — The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.”. Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa...
Woman, young boy missing out of Spanish Lake, Missouri, found safe
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has found a 37-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who were reported missing after last being seen Tuesday night near the Spanish Lake neighborhood.
Police: Man shot and killed his mother in north St. Louis County
A Northwoods man is in custody after police said he shot and killed his mother inside their home.
