Philadelphia, PA

Tiffany Rae
4d ago

Wow. We are all surrounded by Evil. Stay to yourself or very close family and friends. And stay out of drama. No one can be trusted and so many ppl are jealous.

Timothy Brown
4d ago

He killed Allah's creation so he will have to pay. You can't play with these kind of people he is no good for this earth. He should have to pay with his own life.

Colleen La rose
4d ago

well he seems to be cooperating and if he did all this for a drug kingpin then his days are numbered anyways.

CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.  Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.  Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia police release shocking footage of brutal Temple University graduate shooting

Philadelphia law enforcement has released surveillance footage of the killing of a 23-year-old recent graduate of Temple University. The city is giving a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the person responsible for shooting Everett Beauregard. The footage showed someone opening gunfire on Beauregard when his back was turned during the midnight hours Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

