Tiffany Rae
4d ago
Wow. We are all surrounded by Evil. Stay to yourself or very close family and friends. And stay out of drama. No one can be trusted and so many ppl are jealous.
Timothy Brown
4d ago
He killed Allah's creation so he will have to pay. You can't play with these kind of people he is no good for this earth. He should have to pay with his own life.
Colleen La rose
4d ago
well he seems to be cooperating and if he did all this for a drug kingpin then his days are numbered anyways.
Video captures juveniles ransacking Wawa in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city's Mayfair section Saturday night.
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals. Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store. Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
fox29.com
Young man shot over 20 times in deadly North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died after he was hit with a barrage of gunfire Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 13th Street around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say a 19-year-old man...
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police. Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning. According to officials, one of...
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect who carjacked family in Philadelphia driveway
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway. Authorities are searching for the suspect involved.
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
Worker killed outside Mill Creek Recreation Center to be laid to rest
Tiffany Fletcher, a mother who leaves behind three boys, was simply sitting outside of the center taking a break.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teens injured in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt boulevard. Police say a 13-year-old was shot in the thighs and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he...
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
2-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia, police say
A young child was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside a home Saturday night, according to Philadelphia police.
fox29.com
Officials: Chaos erupts at Mayfair Wawa as large group of teens create disturbance
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos that erupted at a Mayfair Wawa resulted in broken merchandise and Philadelphia police officers were called to step in to break up a large group of juveniles at the location. Officials say 15th District officers were called to the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, at a Wawa,...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia police release shocking footage of brutal Temple University graduate shooting
Philadelphia law enforcement has released surveillance footage of the killing of a 23-year-old recent graduate of Temple University. The city is giving a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the person responsible for shooting Everett Beauregard. The footage showed someone opening gunfire on Beauregard when his back was turned during the midnight hours Thursday.
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the man, later identified as Salahuddin Green, was shot three times in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He died on his way to the hospital.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
