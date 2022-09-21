ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Police arrest man accused of stealing bronze dog statue in Franklin

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRY0A_0i50QrFj00

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antique malls are the place to find unique gems and treasures that you typically pay for.

But Sept. 21, Franklin Police arrested 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic and charged him with felony theft after police say he allegedly stole a bronze dog statue from the Winchester Antique Mall.

Hidden gems were what Kim Tuzzio grew up looking for. “My mom is a big antique collector so she took me around when I was a little girl to garage sales and I hated it,” she said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

But soon hate transformed into love, pushing Tuzzio to open her own antique mall in Franklin over 30 years ago.

“It’s a fun job,” she said. “I’ve always loved what I’ve done and still do. It’s great. We just have these little hiccups that happen.”

Hiccups are Tuzzio’s nice way of saying thefts. Last week, Tuzzio says Filpovic ventured into her store and decided to steal a bronze dog statue valued at almost $3,000. “He came in through the backdoor, took it, and walked out,” said Tuzzio.

But this wasn’t Tuzzio’s first time seeing this man, in fact, she says he came into the store a week before the theft. “We approached him and he had that object in his hand and said he was from Miami and that he was a vet relocating here,” she said. “He had just put his dog down of 12 years, and I guess that reminded him of his dog. He cried.”

She believed his story until she says he returned to steal the statue.

“It’s disheartening,” said Tuzzio. “You want to believe the best in everybody that’s for sure. You want to always believe the best but over the years I’ve learned that’s just not always the case. You have to be on guard.”

Tuzzio had Filpovic’s picture plastered on the front and back door of her store before police arrested him.

Franklin Police say he was captured thanks to tips from the community. A release from the department states the bronze dog statue has been returned to the owner as well.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Tuzzio says she has plans to add more cameras and has hired security to watch the back door and circle her store on the weekends.

Filpovic is free after posting a $1,000 bond. He has a court date set for Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze#Thefts#Franklin Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
On Target News

23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing

It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy