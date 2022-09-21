A timeline of Dayton Moore’s 16-year tenure with the Kansas City Royals

Dayton Moore’s tenure with the Kansas City Royals lasted 5,959 days, and that time was marked by many highs and and many lows.

Moore was fired Wednesday as the Royals’ president of baseball operations by club chairman and CEO John Sherman.

Here is a look back at Moore’s time with the Royals, including his replacement on Wednesday by general manager J.J. Picollo.

May 30, 2006

Moore, who’d been working for the Atlana Braves, is hired as the sixth general manager in Royals history, succeeding Allard Baird.

“In Kansas City,” Moore says at the time, “it’s the opportunity to build something that really has me energized. ... It all goes back to the challenge.”

June 7, 2007

In the first draft with Moore as their GM, the Royals select third baseman Mike Moustakas with the second overall pick. The Royals also pick left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy in the third round and pitcher Greg Holland in the 11th.

Oct. 20, 2007

Trey Hillman is hired by Moore as the Royals’ new manager.

“Trey was somebody on a very short list of individuals,” Moore said at the time, “and we just felt, without a doubt, that he was the perfect person to be our manager based on all of his experience throughout baseball.”

July 21, 2009

Moore receives a contract extension that keeps him with the Royals through the 2014 season.

May 13, 2010

Moore fires Trey Hillman as manager and hires Ned Yost.

“Ned Yost is the individual who will lead that change as we continue to press forward and create a winning culture here in Kansas City,” Moore said at the time.

Dec. 19, 2010

Moore trades pitcher Zack Greinke and infielder Yuniesky Betancourt to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Lorenzo Cain, shortstop Alcides Escobar and pitchers Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi.

Dec. 9, 2012

The Royals trade outfielder Wil Myers, pitchers Odorrizi and Mike Montgomery and minor-leaguer Patrick Leonard to the Rays for pitchers James Shields and Wade Davis, plus infielder Elliot Johnson.

Nov. 29, 2013

Following the Royals’ 86-76 season, Moore receives a two-year contract extension through the 2016 season.

2014

The Royals have a 26-30 record on June 1 but turn things around in the second half of the season, earning a wild-card spot in the playoffs. The Royals beat the Oakland A’s in an epic Wild Card Game at Kauffman Stadium, then sweep the Angels and Orioles to win the American League pennant. The Royals then fall to the San Francisco Giants in seven games in the 2014 World Series.

2015

Early in the year, Moore founds the “ C” You In The Major Leagues Foundation , which describes itself as “a donor-advised fund to support youth baseball, education, faith-based events, and families in crisis throughout the greater Kansas City area and beyond.”

The Royals win their first seven games of the season en route to the first AL Central title in franchise history. They claim a second straight pennant and then beat the New York Mets in five games to win their first World Series title in 30 years.

“They all have a story,” Moore said then of the Royals’ players, “and it’s a story that’s very special.”

March 22, 2018

The Urban Youth Academy, which was spearheaded by Moore, opens.

Oct. 31, 2019

After Yost retires as manager of the Royals, Moore hires former St. Louis Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny as his replacement.

Sept. 14, 2021

Moore is promoted to Royals president of baseball operations.

Sept. 21, 2022

Moore is fired by Royals CEO/chairman John Sherman and replaced as head of the Royals’ baseball operations department by GM J.J. Picollo. Sherman says Picollo will hold the title of GM and vice president of baseball operations.