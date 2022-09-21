ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Ann Walter says that being in ‘Abbott Elementary’ is the best job ever

By Monica Cooper, Dayna Devon
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Lisa Ann Walter talked about her newest show “Abbott Elementary” and said she has the best job ever. She talked about working with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson and shared that Quinta is an amazing boss.

Lisa talked about the amazing chemistry between the whole cast when they shot the pilot, and she knew from from the very beginning that the show was going to be a hit.

She talked about the successful roles she has had over the years and what it is like to have success again later in life. She said the success she has now, playing the role of a teacher in her 50s, feels even better than the success she had earlier in her career.

Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary” premieres at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.

