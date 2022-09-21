ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

redwoodbark.org

San Rafael rocks out at Porchfest

On Sunday, Sep. 18, people filled the streets of Gerstle Park in the pouring rain to experience San Rafael’s third annual Porchfest. The Porchfest had been held before in 2018 and 2019, but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The neighborhood music festival, which originated in New York, is performed entirely from resident porches.
eastcountytoday.net

Smith Family Farms Hosts Tomato Day, Plus Other Fall Fun

On Saturday, Smith Family Farms hosts Tomato Day. This is their fall season kick-off with a celebration of the taste of summer with food, music mixed in with arts, crafts and more. FOOD: From 11am-3pm, we’ll have FREE samples of tomato-based dishes made by renowned chefs Heidi Krehling (Insalata’s) and...
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KRON4 News

Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?

Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
CBS San Francisco

Person rescued from cliff at China Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco, the latest in a series of recent rescues from the site.The San Francisco Fire Department said one adult was rescued and posted a picture on social media of a rope rescue from the back of a home in the exclusive Sea Cliff neighborhood above the beach.The fire department did not elaborate on the circumstances of the rescue but said the person was going to be OK.The rescue comes less than a week after three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach, one of the most popular scenic spots in the city offering views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands. The Golden Gate National Park Service says swimming is not recommended at China Beach because of the unpredictable conditions.
sonomamag.com

Sebastopol’s Gypsy Cafe to Become General Store and Pie Bar

The Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol is pausing its restaurant service until 2023, amid a worker shortage and supply chain issues. But true to form, owner Shawn Hall will keep the popular spot open with yet another pivot. In October, the 11-year-old restaurant known for its hearty brunches, lunches and comforting...
sonomacountygazette.com

Exciting changes at Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain

The stream seems to giggle as it winds its way down. From my Mountaintop Cathedral to my hometown below. ― from Mountaintop Cathedral, a song about Lafferty by Rick Pearse. Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch has been called an irreplaceable public treasure, the crown jewel of Sonoma Mountain, the city’s best-kept secret, and even Petaluma’s Mt. Tam. Rising to more than 2,000 feet, this 270-acre property on the western face of Sonoma Mountain offers thrilling views of four counties, San Francisco Bay, the Pacific Ocean, timeless Adobe Creek, abundant wildlife, and unmatched natural beauty. The City of Petaluma has recently contracted with the conservation nonprofit LandPaths to provide free, guided hikes on the City’s Lafferty property for members of the public.
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
KRON4 News

Crews respond to roof fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
