Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch, the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss
DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal. Instead, Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a pair of 28-yard gains, the second giving Minnesota the winning touchdown. “I can’t sleep on Sunday nights, whether we win or lose,” Campbell said. “I got about an hour last night, and I spent the rest of the night thinking about what I could have done better.
How the Raiders can rebound from brutal 0-3 start to 2022 NFL season
The 2022 season was supposed to be the season when the Las Vegas Raiders put everything together to emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL. Instead, through three games in the season, they have looked lost and confused for long stretches of the action. The result has been an 0-3 start to the season, making Las Vegas one of the most disappointing teams in the league to start the season.
Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. After scoring a touchdown late in the game, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense took a delay of game penalty on their two-point conversion attempt to tie the game, pushing them back five yards. The Packers defense would prevent […] The post Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s playing with house money’: Anthony Rizzo speaks 100 percent truth on Aaron Judge amid home run chase
Anthony Rizzo smashed a clutch 2-run home run in the New York Yankees 7-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. However, fans came to see Aaron Judge homer, which Judge was unable to do. Rizzo commented on Judge’s 61 home run chase following the game, per Jon Morosi.
