Seattle, WA

Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
BOSTON, MA
Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch, the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
BRONX, NY
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class

The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal. Instead, Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a pair of 28-yard gains, the second giving Minnesota the winning touchdown. “I can’t sleep on Sunday nights, whether we win or lose,” Campbell said. “I got about an hour last night, and I spent the rest of the night thinking about what I could have done better.
DETROIT, MI
How the Raiders can rebound from brutal 0-3 start to 2022 NFL season

The 2022 season was supposed to be the season when the Las Vegas Raiders put everything together to emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL. Instead, through three games in the season, they have looked lost and confused for long stretches of the action. The result has been an 0-3 start to the season, making Las Vegas one of the most disappointing teams in the league to start the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. After scoring a touchdown late in the game, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense took a delay of game penalty on their two-point conversion attempt to tie the game, pushing them back five yards. The Packers defense would prevent […] The post Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
