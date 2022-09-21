ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

UNC football’s Elijah Anderson-Taylor busy tackling event business off the field

If any University of Northern Colorado students want to test their skills against one of the Bears offensive linemen, senior Glenn Bernard is often available at parties hosted by his teammate. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor, from Denver, started an event and party-planning business called “Eassy Access” during his first year...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado falls to Portland State, 1-0, in Big Sky opener

UNC (4-5-2, 0-1-0 Big Sky) fell to Portland State (2-5-3, 1-0-0 Big Sky), 1-0, at home. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get them prepared better to play that team, just didn’t perform very well tonight,” UNC coach Tim Barrera said. “We let it become a game where one opportunity, one mistake changes the game. That’s what happened tonight.”
GREELEY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO

