Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado win over Idaho State impressive in all phases
Things finally started to click for the University of Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) football team on Saturday afternoon. The Bears defeated Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky), 35-14, to open the league schedule and secure a homecoming victory. For the first three weeks of the season, UNC talked...
Fort Morgan Times
CSU football off to worst start since 2007 after loss to Sacramento State
FORT COLLINS — If there was one sequence to use as an example for how the Colorado State football season has gone so far, it came in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Sacramento State. CSU had first-and-goal at the Hornets’ 7-yard-line. The Rams ran the ball...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado defeats Idaho State, 35-14, after well-rounded performance
UNC (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) defeated ISU (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky), 35-14, behind success in all three phases of the game. The Bears scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in the victory. “I’m so excited for our guys. We finally put it all together in the second half,”...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: Twitter users react to Bears’ win against Idaho State
The University of Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) hosted Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday for homecoming and the Big Sky conference opener. Despite some imperfections, the Bears dominated the game and beat the Bengals, 35-14. Here’s what happened on Twitter during the game.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football’s Elijah Anderson-Taylor busy tackling event business off the field
If any University of Northern Colorado students want to test their skills against one of the Bears offensive linemen, senior Glenn Bernard is often available at parties hosted by his teammate. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor, from Denver, started an event and party-planning business called “Eassy Access” during his first year...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado falls to Portland State, 1-0, in Big Sky opener
UNC (4-5-2, 0-1-0 Big Sky) fell to Portland State (2-5-3, 1-0-0 Big Sky), 1-0, at home. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get them prepared better to play that team, just didn’t perform very well tonight,” UNC coach Tim Barrera said. “We let it become a game where one opportunity, one mistake changes the game. That’s what happened tonight.”
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: “Fire Karl! Fire Karl!” CU Buffs football is a 3-ring circus. Can QB Owen McCown keep Karl Dorrell, awful defense from 0-12?
BOULDER — Owen McCown put up the best passing game for a CU Buffs quarterback in almost two years Saturday. As far as we know, the kid didn’t celebrate by jumping straight into the transfer portal. Hey, in Boulder right now, that’s progress. “I don’t know if...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly feisty. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This just in. No matter where you...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
[VIDEO] Colorado-style 'traffic jam' shows stunning phenomenon underway
Elk rut is officially underway in Colorado, with social media videos starting to circulate that capture the stunning natural phenomenon taking place. As many elk swarm city streets, parks, and sidewalks in the area of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, visitors should know that they might encounter a 'road block' during their travels.
Here are some wild animals you can own in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it is legal to own a reindeer in Colorado. There are also several other exotic animals you can own in our state.
Camera footage shows train hitting Colorado police car with woman inside vehicle
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Dramatic video released by Colorado police shows the moment a freight train struck a police patrol vehicle with a 20-year-old woman handcuffed in the back seat. Videos released Friday by the Platteville and Fort Lupton police departments show the patrol car, which was parked on...
Woman airlifted to PMC after being injured in ATV crash near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The woman reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash. ...
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
CBS News
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
Loved ones of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz gather to celebrate her life
A group of eight uniformed members of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office stood on stage, some holding each other for support, wiping a tear away with a tissue, or taking a painstaking breath as they tried to get through the words they prepared in remembrance of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz.
