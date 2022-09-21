ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
Auburn vs. Mizzou football video highlights, live updates, score

The Missouri and Auburn football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime. Mizzou went to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Auburn improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the...
Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line

AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
'Before he became Eli': A look back at Drinkwitz's beginning at Auburn

Ask anyone who played for Auburn during its 2010-11 BCS national championship season, and they’ll likely remember the ice cream bars. A staple of any Thursday walk-through, the frozen treat served as a small reward players and staff looked forward to after another grueling practice. One Thursday, amidst a...
