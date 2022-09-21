Read full article on original website
Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges
The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
Auburn vs. Mizzou football video highlights, live updates, score
The Missouri and Auburn football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime. Mizzou went to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Auburn improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the...
Mizzou football endures agony at Auburn — misses field goal, fumbles chances in OT
AUBURN, Ala. — Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Mizzou fans. On Saturday, Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime, resulting in a 17-14 Auburn victory before a stunned crowd of 85,750 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line
AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 4 prediction: Can Tigers pull off upset at Auburn?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz made headlines last week when he paraphrased an old Bill Parcells quote. You know the one by now: “Losers assemble in small groups and complain, while winners assemble as a team and find ways to win.”. For Drinkwitz and his Tigers...
Familiar to Drinkwitz, not so familiar to Missouri: MU football enters Auburn for first time
The seat is hot for Bryan Harsin. In only his second season at the helm for Auburn, he has taken backlash for incidents off the field and limited success on it. And for Missouri, it has coincidentally thrived on these occasions under coach Eli Drinkwitz. In 2020, the Tigers faced...
'Before he became Eli': A look back at Drinkwitz's beginning at Auburn
Ask anyone who played for Auburn during its 2010-11 BCS national championship season, and they’ll likely remember the ice cream bars. A staple of any Thursday walk-through, the frozen treat served as a small reward players and staff looked forward to after another grueling practice. One Thursday, amidst a...
