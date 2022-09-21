Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.

