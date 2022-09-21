Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Loki Season 2 Star Tom Hiddleston Teases Battle for the Soul of the TVA in Disney+ Series
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every project is highly anticipated, but as the series offerings on Disney+ go, it's the second season of Loki that fans may be most looking forward to. The first season of the series ended with the Time Variance Authority — the TVA — thrown into chaos after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) search for answers wrecked the Sacred Timeline and killed He Who Remains. Now, while fans have a bit of a wait to see what's next, Hiddleston is teasing a bit about what fans can expect, particularly a "battle for the soul of the TVA".
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
ComicBook
Secret Invasion Reshoots Continue With Emilia Clarke's Return in New Photos
Reshoots are underway for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, the Disney+ spy thriller starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Described by the studio as a crossover event series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cast features a who's-who that includes the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), former high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and War Machine (Don Cheadle). After debuting its first footage at San Diego Comic-Con in July — and releasing the Secret Invasion trailer online during September's D23 Expo — the espionage series is undergoing standard reshoots.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Marvel Studios Thought Special Would Receive TV-MA Rating
The first reactions for Werewolf by Night hail it as Marvel's most violent outing yet, a terrifying entry into a franchise not known for its horror. At times it's so grotesque—as compared to other MCU outings—the filmmakers behind the special were fully ready for it to get a TV-MA rating.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
ComicBook
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman's Journals Reveal Why He Continued Playing Snape
Even after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005, Harry Potter franchise star Alan Rickman decided to remain with the film series. In an excerpt from an upcoming book collecting his personal writings, Rickman explained the decision simply, writing that he felt obligated to see the role through, a compulsion that ultimately won out over any arguments against spending the last years of his life working. The entry is only one of a number of installments in his journal that detail his work on the Harry Potter films, with other entries touching on the fact that J.K. Rowling had revealed key aspects of Snape's character to him in confidence.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
ComicBook
Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Releases Opening: Watch
Legend of Mana will be making its huge anime debut in just a matter of days as part of the very competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, and now fans have been given the best look at what to expect from the new series yet with the full opening theme sequence released for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal! With the original Mana franchise celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, the games have been coming back in some cool new ways. One of the biggest is the full anime adaptation taking on the fourth in the series, Legend of Mana, hitting next month.
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Boss Ryan Condal Breaks Silence on Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Soon after the wildly successful debut of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel for a second season, but that exciting news was itself tempered by a bit of surprising news: Miguel Sapochnik, one of the series' showrunners, would step down from the series in that capacity, leaving Ryan Condal the sole showrunner for the series. Now, Condal is breaking his silence about Sapochnik's departure, saying that while he's bummed about the situation, he's also very proud of the work they did together.
ComicBook
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
Comments / 0