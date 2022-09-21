Read full article on original website
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Sept. 13-19
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 13-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Sept. 13: A...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Sept. 24, 2022
Jacob Gillen, the tailor recently removed here from St. Paul, narrowly missed being burned out last Monday noon, when some gasoline used for cleaning purposes was set too near a hot stove in the kitchen. The fluid exploded and made a lively blaze, but was pluckily thrown out of the house by Mr. Gillen before it had done much damage. A little son was badly burned on the face and hands, and the walls were scorched.
swnewsmedia.com
Champ again: Goede secures his ninth straight points title
Jacob Goede's dominance in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway continued Sept. 24. It was championship night at the oval track in New Market, and Goede came away with his ninth straight season points title in the Late Models division. The driver from Carver finished the year with 1,283 points, which was 54 better than Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska volleyball hungry to make it to 2022 state tournament
At the beginning of the 2022 season, Chaska’s three senior captains Avery Rosenberg, Ella Christ and Kiki Thompson agreed they have one team goal in mind: the Class 4A state tournament. After falling to Eden Prairie in the section 2AAAA title match in 2021, having the 2020 season cut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan girls are looking to gain momentum for the postseason
The Jordan girls soccer team is holding its own under first-year coach Nathan Steele. The Jaguars snapped a three-game winless streak Sept. 22 with a 5-0 road win over Triton/K-W/Hayfield. Five different players had goals in team's fourth victory of the season.
Comments / 0