Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfornow.com
NE Task Force One Back Home
NE Task Force One Returned to Lincoln Sunday morning (9/25/22) photo courtesy LFR. (KFOR NEWS September 26, 2022) Nebraska Task Force One spent less than a week helping people in Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona. The 45 member team returns Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. Fiona wreaked havoc on...
kfornow.com
Motorcyclist dies in West Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle crash in West Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. First responders were called to the intersection of South West 19th Street and West O Street just before 2:3o p.m. on Saturday afternoon after a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
kfornow.com
Arrest Made In Downtown Lincoln Homicide
Lincoln, NE (September 26, 2022) (KOLN) Lincoln Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Sunday’s fatal downtown shooting. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of a man who had...
kfornow.com
LPD Searching for Suspect in Downtown Homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Downtown Lincoln. The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. This is the second homicide in the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From CCC-L
(KFOR NEWS September 26, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). 33 yaer old, Krista Foley, disappeared Sunday after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley started her sentence on October 27, 2021. She was sentenced to three years on...
kfornow.com
FOOTBALL: Pivotal 2nd Quarter Helps Millard South In Win Over North Star
LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 23)–Millard South did not look like a 1-3 football team entering Friday night’s matchup with Lincoln North Star at Union Bank Stadium. The Patriots struck first and after the Gators responded in the second quarter, Millard South sprinted for 21 unanswered points to earn a 49-10 victory over North Star in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Comments / 0