LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 23)–Millard South did not look like a 1-3 football team entering Friday night’s matchup with Lincoln North Star at Union Bank Stadium. The Patriots struck first and after the Gators responded in the second quarter, Millard South sprinted for 21 unanswered points to earn a 49-10 victory over North Star in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO