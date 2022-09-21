ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks

Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup

The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their injury report with designations Friday ahead of the Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. In total, four players were ruled out due to injuries and one player is listed as questionable for the matchup. Here’s a look at the players with injury designations entering Sunday’s game:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday

It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL

