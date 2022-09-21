Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks
Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News
The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
Bill Belichick gave a characteristic response when asked about a Patriots trade report
The Patriots and Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal that will send offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas. What happens when news of a Patriots trade report emerges in the middle of a Bill Belichick press conference?. Anyone who has ever wondered how the taciturn coach might react when...
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Yardbarker
Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup
The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
4 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their injury report with designations Friday ahead of the Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. In total, four players were ruled out due to injuries and one player is listed as questionable for the matchup. Here’s a look at the players with injury designations entering Sunday’s game:
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders final Week 3 injury report
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday. Ahead of the release of the injury report, the Titans ruled out four players, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday
It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
McDaniels: Raiders' Backfield Will Be Crucial Against Titans' Defense
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is expecting a stubborn defense that will make his team work for every success.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
