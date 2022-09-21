ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Miami, FL

Pura Vida Expands to South Miami

By Lisa Hay
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 5 days ago

Pura Vida’s announced the expansion and the unveiling of the brand’s latest café in South Miami! Set to debut on Friday, September 23, the new outpost is located just steps away from Sunset Place and the University of Miami. The brand’s South Miami café will boast 2,370 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor seating and will showcase Pura Vida’s health-focused menu including their All-Day Breakfast offerings, Bowls, Superfood Smoothies, Açai Bowls, Wraps & Sandwiches, their newly-launched Dinner Plates, and more. Additionally, to coincide with the opening, Pura Vida will be introducing a new ‘Blueberry Cake’ to be offered exclusively at the new South Miami location before rolling out store-wide.

“We are constantly amazed and humbled at how well-received our brand has been, and continues to be, in the different communities we branch into. We’ve had our eyes set on South Miami for some time now and we’re thrilled to finally be bringing this dream to fruition.” said Omer Horev, Co-Founder and CEO of Pura Vida Miami in a statement.

Pura Vida South Miami will be located at 6022 South Dixie Highway, South Miami, 33143. The brand’s South Miami café marks Pura Vida’s 12th location to date, with plans to open another café in Coconut Grove in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37y4pB_0i50NfIg00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Coconut Grove, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New South#Food Drink#Sunset Place#The University Of Miami#Wraps Sandwiches#Dinner Plates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
473
Followers
210
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy