Pura Vida Expands to South Miami

Pura Vida’s announced the expansion and the unveiling of the brand’s latest café in South Miami! Set to debut on Friday, September 23, the new outpost is located just steps away from Sunset Place and the University of Miami. The brand’s South Miami café will boast 2,370 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor seating and will showcase Pura Vida’s health-focused menu including their All-Day Breakfast offerings, Bowls, Superfood Smoothies, Açai Bowls, Wraps & Sandwiches, their newly-launched Dinner Plates, and more. Additionally, to coincide with the opening, Pura Vida will be introducing a new ‘Blueberry Cake’ to be offered exclusively at the new South Miami location before rolling out store-wide.

“We are constantly amazed and humbled at how well-received our brand has been, and continues to be, in the different communities we branch into. We’ve had our eyes set on South Miami for some time now and we’re thrilled to finally be bringing this dream to fruition.” said Omer Horev, Co-Founder and CEO of Pura Vida Miami in a statement.

Pura Vida South Miami will be located at 6022 South Dixie Highway, South Miami, 33143. The brand’s South Miami café marks Pura Vida’s 12th location to date, with plans to open another café in Coconut Grove in the near future.

Photo: Official

