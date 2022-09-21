ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Cannon Fire update 2022-09-21

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4del_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 9/8/2022

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:02:52

Incident is 0% contained.

The Cannon Fire was detected on August 7th, 2022. It is primarily burning in the Cannon Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the south facing side of the slope and has spotted over the ridge into the sub drainage that separates Cannon and Gorge Creeks. As of 9/5/2022 the fire activity had picked up since the last rain event, particularly on the western flank of the fire in the bowls under Swan Peak. As of 9/8/2022, the fire crossed Cannon Creek on the south side of the fire and is burning into the 2001 Cannon Fire burn scar. As of 9/16/2022 fire activity is minimal; heavy wide-spread smoke across the area has affected the temperature and amount of solar radiation reaching the fire.The Spotted Bear Lookout and Jumbo Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity, with assistance from aerial reconnaissance resources. Potential threats to values will continually be assessed. A point protection strategy and checking actions, where safe and effective, will be implemented as needed. There is a significant fire history in the surrounding area that will affect fire spread.An official area closure is in effect as of 08/19/2022. The closure and an accompanying map are posted on Inciweb.In addition to the Cannon Fire, the Highrock Fire was detected on August 13th. The fire was burning on the south facing slope near the top of the ridge that divides Highrock Creek from Little Salmon Creek. As of 08/18/2022, no additional updates will be made regarding the Highrock Fire unless additional activity is observed.

View Cannon Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8a1u_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 9/8/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XR0GM_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 9/5/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AO72E_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 9/2/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOXzA_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 9/2/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHm6z_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 8/31/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBl56_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 8/31/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkIjY_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 8/30/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ao6lQ_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 8/30/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWwQe_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 8/26/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lY3Nl_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire 8/26/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGrG7_0i50NUXZ00
Cannon Fire Looking West 8/23/2022

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

NTSB Is Recommending All New Vehicles Have Breathalyzers in Montana

Montana is a state where we don't like to be told what to do. Not too long ago we didn't have a speed limit on our highways. Remember "reasonable and prudent"? Even more recently you were able to drive with an open container in your vehicle outside of city limits. Both of those, of course, are illegal now, so please don't drink and drive.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire History#Solar Radiation#Montana Wildfire#Cannon Fire 9 8 2022#The Spotted Bear Lookout#Inciweb#The Highrock Fire
agupdate.com

Felton Angus makes move to western Montana

DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
DEER LODGE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump for Montana American Indian Heritage Day

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop. “Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
MY 103.5

What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities

The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Six New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 309,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,427 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,648 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,545,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,544...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

679
Followers
153
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy