Pend Oreille County, WA

Idaho Wildfire alert: Diamond Watch Fire update 2022-09-21

 5 days ago
FSR 308 Fuel Break/Containment Line

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 11:11:45

Incident is 49% contained.

The Diamond Watch Fire, detected on the evening of July 14th, was started by lightning and is visible from ID Highway 57 near Nordman ID in the Priest Lake area  Drivers are cautioned not to stop on the highway in the fire area.  The fire is located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, ID, and continues to burn mostly on the south aspect of Diamond Peak in Pend Oreille County, WA.   An area and road closure is in place, effective for Forest Service Roads 311, 308 and 1362H and the area in the vicinity of the Diamond Watch Fire.  Petit Lake and its associated dispersed campsites are within the area closure.  FSR 1362 remains open.  This closure is for public safety due to heavy equipment operations and wildfire effects of the Diamond Watch Fire, and prohibits all methods of travel (foot, mechanized, motorized and stock) on the closed roads and area (see Closure Map).  The best access to the Priest Lake area from the Colville National Forest will be through Newport, WA via US Highway 2 north and Priest River, ID via ID Highway 57 north.  Smoke from numerous fires in the area have had some impacts to the air quality around Priest Lake. The Air Quality Index is "Good" most days but it has moved into "Moderate" a few times over the last month. For an interactive air quality map and predicted smoke conditions, visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Planning and tracking pump and hoselay locations
Work done along FS 308, photo taken 8/24
Diamond Watch fire 8/5/22
8/3/22
8/3/22
Diamond Watch Fire 7/21/2022

