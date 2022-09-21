ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update 2022-09-21

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4KDx_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO Sept 7

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 11:09:53

Incident is 0% contained.

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain.Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, a combination of the Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

View Wolf Fang Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gp1pQ_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire 9/3 from Middle Fork Peak LO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLo6t_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire August 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MexHh_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jfIj_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fxbI_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPBxi_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z95vo_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSoie_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5F4k_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjY8O_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikl5O_0i50NOUR00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/21

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolf#Public Safety#River Of No Return#Salmon River#Middle Fork Peak Lo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

402
Followers
247
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy