California Wildfire alert: RADFORD update 2022-09-21

 5 days ago
Radford Fire Photo

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:08:35

Incident is 98% contained.

CURRENT CONDITIONS:  

Smoke may be visible in/around the Big Bear and Seven Oaks areas. The smoke is caused by gusty winds causing previously unseen deep heat to begin smoking. Crews continue to seek out these heat sources and take action to extinguish them. These new smokes are interior and the fire is holding within control lines. Firefighters are working to actively secure the fire edge mopping up 100 feet in.  

  

At 7:00am Monday the fire transitioned to a local Type 4 organization and R. Gillespie has assumed command of the Radford Fire. Currently, 4 Engines, 1 Water Tender, and 2 Hand Crews remain engaged in the control of the fire. A B.A.E.R.(Burn Area Emergency Response) Team has begun its Post Fire Assessment. A separate inciweb page has been established for this: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8425 The team, made up of specialists, will assess the potential for post-fire flooding, debris flows and rockslides updates and current progress will be posted daily. 

WEATHER: 

 

This afternoon (Wednesday) will remain cooler with light gusty winds. High pressure will begin building tomorrow bringing with it warming temperatures into early next week. 

  

FOREST CLOSURES: 

 

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST 

Forest Order No. 05-12-52-22-08 Check the San Bernardino National Forest Webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf 

 

 

READY SET GO! 

Successfully preparing for an emergency is vital. Visit the below link for resources that will help you prepare. 

Ready! Set! Go! Fire – San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (sbcfire.org)  

 

TELEPHONE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM (TENS): 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments will send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages through the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). Visit the link below to sign up or call 211 or (909) 980-2857 for assistance in registering. https://bit.ly/3x6hscG  

View Radford Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Radford Fire Photo
09/08/22 Firefighter walking along the fireline.
Community Meeting Big Bear Sept 8

