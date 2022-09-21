Effective: 2022-09-26 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-26 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Santa Cruz County through 530 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sonoita, or 19 miles east of Tubac, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 19 and 34. Route 83 between mile markers 26 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO