Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination
The rare pull has seen plenty of successful outings since 2005.
CINCINNATI — UC released the uniform combination for Saturday's football game against Indiana. The Bearcats are wearing black helmets, red jerseys, and black pants.
According to Cincinnati Uniform Tracker, Saturday is just the seventh time they have worn that combination since 2005, going 5-1 in those games.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
