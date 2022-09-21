Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination

The rare pull has seen plenty of successful outings since 2005.

CINCINNATI — UC released the uniform combination for Saturday's football game against Indiana. The Bearcats are wearing black helmets, red jerseys, and black pants.

According to Cincinnati Uniform Tracker, Saturday is just the seventh time they have worn that combination since 2005, going 5-1 in those games.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and is available on fuboTV. Start your free trial here .

