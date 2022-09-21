ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Wildebeest Launches Leopard in Ferocious Fight, Then Things Take a Dramatic Turn: VIDEO

It’s quite amazing to see this leopard get the upper hand on a wildebeest here in this viral video but it does the job well. As you can tell, the leopard was kind of waiting for something to come around the corner. It happened to be a couple of wildebeests. One happened to slip away from the attack. Good for that one. But the second one did not get so lucky. See, the leopard struck and didn’t let go until the wildebeest was dead.
Tree Hugger

What’s the Difference Between Coyotes and Wolves?

From a distance, it can be challenging to tell a wolf from a coyote. But if you’ve seen one of these similar-looking creatures, chances are you’ve eyed a coyote. Wide-spread and plentiful, coyotes thrive in habitats where people have transformed the natural landscape. Bigger and bulkier, wolves generally...
Hdogar

Christopher Columbus was No Hero

Columbus Day is one of the most contested American holidays, and for a good reason. It is celebrated as a federal holiday and is meant to rejoice in Christopher Columbus’ arrival on the American coast on October 12, 1492. However, what many forget is that the year marked unforeseen tragedy. What it contains is a gory tale of genocide. American is built on the bodies of Native Americans sacrificed to make room for Caucasians. It does well to dig into the atrocities that Christopher bought with himself in 1492.
ScienceBlog.com

New archaeology dives into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals

Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe. For more than 350 000 years, Neanderthals inhabited Europe and Asia until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared around 40 000 years ago. This was at around the same time the anatomically modern human Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.
SCIENCE
