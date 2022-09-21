Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
We’re a third of the way through the college football regular season, and just knowing that gives me something to be grumpy about. However, we’re here to talk about Ohio State’s 52-21 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers. I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this big of a beatdown coming, but I certainly didn’t hate it. However, there were some things that I did hate about it and that’s why we’re all here, so let’s get to it.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: When will Ohio State’s defense finally get tested?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State dominates Wisconsin with five-star DL target in attendance
It wasn’t just a big victory for Ohio State on the gridiron this weekend when they disposed of Wisconsin inside of Ohio Stadium by a count of 52-21. The Buckeyes also had the opportunity to make major waves on the recruiting trail, as a trio of top targets made their way to Columbus to check out the action. Plus, Chris Holtmann dished out a new offer in the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday morning.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State’s Big Ten schedule will do them no favors
Comprised of 14 schools, the Big Ten Conference is the second-largest power conference in the nation, behind only the ACC (15). The Big Ten is also one of the only conferences in the nation to follow a 20-game conference schedule, which cuts into the non-conference slate earlier and provides its member institutions with NCAA Tournament fodder that other conferences cannot match.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State beats Wisconsin, becomes best team in the country
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
Cheesin’ Hard: Wrapping up a very gouda Ohio State performance
Since Ohio State turned Wisconsin’s defense into swiss cheese last night, it felt like an appropriate way to look back on the 52-21 win was to use some of the cheeses from around the world to describe some of the key figures of the game. Farmer cheese. Ohio State’s...
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Wisconsin
And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change my judging criteria week to week, heck, even touchdown to touchdown. In some cases, I will judge a play by its importance in the grand scheme of the game, others will be by the degree of difficulty, backstory, and sheer entertainment value.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin, 52-21, in a game that was never in doubt
Ohio State dominated Wisconsin, 52-21, in a game that was never in doubt. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens up as 41.5-point favorites over Rutgers
After easily covering the 19-point spread against Wisconsin in a 52-21 blowout, Ohio State is once again huge favorites as they head into their Week 5 contest against Rutgers in what will be the Buckeyes’ fifth-straight home game to begin the 2022 campaign. Sitting at 4-0, Ryan Day’s group is really beginning to hit their stride, putting together an impressive performance on both sides of the football in their dismantling of the Badgers. On the other side, Rutgers sits at 3-1 on the year. The Scarlet Knights navigated their non-conference schedule undefeated, picking up wins against Boston College, Wagner and Temple before dropping their B1G opener against Iowa this past week.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Ohio State scores most points against Wisconsin in Columbus since 1989
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Big Ten season is finally here and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are opening up with quite a challenge as the Wisconsin Badgers come to town on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. Ohio State is asking fans to...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Wisconsin Badger
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron tonight to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Ryan Day’s squad will look to start off their season 4-0 and open up their Big Ten schedule with a W after a pair of lopsided wins against Arkansas State and Toledo in their last two contests. Wisconsin, who has begun the year 2-1, will be attempting to beat the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2004, and will be looking for their first win in the series overall since 2010.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. No. 3 Ohio State...
