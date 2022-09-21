ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

We’re a third of the way through the college football regular season, and just knowing that gives me something to be grumpy about. However, we’re here to talk about Ohio State’s 52-21 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers. I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this big of a beatdown coming, but I certainly didn’t hate it. However, there were some things that I did hate about it and that’s why we’re all here, so let’s get to it.
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense

The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
You’re Nuts: When will Ohio State’s defense finally get tested?

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
Ohio State dominates Wisconsin with five-star DL target in attendance

It wasn’t just a big victory for Ohio State on the gridiron this weekend when they disposed of Wisconsin inside of Ohio Stadium by a count of 52-21. The Buckeyes also had the opportunity to make major waves on the recruiting trail, as a trio of top targets made their way to Columbus to check out the action. Plus, Chris Holtmann dished out a new offer in the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday morning.
Column: Ohio State’s Big Ten schedule will do them no favors

Comprised of 14 schools, the Big Ten Conference is the second-largest power conference in the nation, behind only the ACC (15). The Big Ten is also one of the only conferences in the nation to follow a 20-game conference schedule, which cuts into the non-conference slate earlier and provides its member institutions with NCAA Tournament fodder that other conferences cannot match.
Cheesin’ Hard: Wrapping up a very gouda Ohio State performance

Since Ohio State turned Wisconsin’s defense into swiss cheese last night, it felt like an appropriate way to look back on the 52-21 win was to use some of the cheeses from around the world to describe some of the key figures of the game. Farmer cheese. Ohio State’s...
Ohio State opens up as 41.5-point favorites over Rutgers

After easily covering the 19-point spread against Wisconsin in a 52-21 blowout, Ohio State is once again huge favorites as they head into their Week 5 contest against Rutgers in what will be the Buckeyes’ fifth-straight home game to begin the 2022 campaign. Sitting at 4-0, Ryan Day’s group is really beginning to hit their stride, putting together an impressive performance on both sides of the football in their dismantling of the Badgers. On the other side, Rutgers sits at 3-1 on the year. The Scarlet Knights navigated their non-conference schedule undefeated, picking up wins against Boston College, Wagner and Temple before dropping their B1G opener against Iowa this past week.
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Wisconsin Badger

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron tonight to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Ryan Day’s squad will look to start off their season 4-0 and open up their Big Ten schedule with a W after a pair of lopsided wins against Arkansas State and Toledo in their last two contests. Wisconsin, who has begun the year 2-1, will be attempting to beat the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2004, and will be looking for their first win in the series overall since 2010.
