Cape Gazette
Protecting precious passengers at State Farm
Did you know car seats expire? Did you know cupholders were mandatory on all car seats?. No need to fret if you are a parent and learned a couple things there, as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and State Farm agent Jeanine O’Donnell are more interested in teaching than judging. Following a hiatus due to COVID, car seat inspections are back on the streets of Delaware, and the State Farm office in Lewes played host to the service Sept. 20.
‘We’re in this together’: Delaware expands initiative pairing nurses with new moms
Robin Washington boasts to registered nurse Nate’ Morris about her 19-month-old daughter Delilah. “She walks around like she’s a little teenager,’’ Washington says with pride. “She’s a sweetheart,” Morris replies. “So miniature and so cute.”. The two women are chatting in the living...
WMDT.com
Del. Division of Child Support Services reinstates suspended licenses to parents complying with child support
DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Child Support Services has notified more than 1,000 non-custodial parents that the suspension of their Delaware licenses has been lifted. We’re told the Division had learned from a group of parents that although they were now in compliance with their child support obligation, they had never sought the return of their licenses.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE
(Hockessin, DE 19707) On March 23, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Pierson’s Ridge – Pierson’s Ridge community in reference to a home improvement fraud. A 62-year-old male victim reported that he paid Alexander Woods of Dreamscape Design-Build several large payments to complete multiple landscaping projects. The victim stated that several of the projects were started without being completed and materials were purchased without ever being delivered.
WBOC
Delaware Open Burn Ban to End in Oct.
DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1. If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location...
Folks at AIDS Walk Delaware Raise HIV Funds and Get Vaxxed
The 36th annual AIDS Walk Delaware added a shot of something new: participants at the HIV fundraising event had the chance to get monkeypox and flu vaccines. “[Monkeypox] is greatly affecting gay men or men who have sex with men,” John Beckley, the director of development and marketing at AIDS Delaware, told WHYY.org. “The same way that we were here at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and the HIV virus, we should step up and see what we can do for the community by providing the vaccine at our walk.”
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
firststateupdate.com
Reports Of Person Trapped Under Vehicle In Pike Creek
New Castle County Police are conducting an investigation into an incident that took place Sunday morning. At 9:00 this morning rescue crews from The Mill Creek Fire company along with New Castle County paramedics and New Castle County Police responded to a home in a unit block of Beehler Court in Arundel.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
Delaware residents to get payment of up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
delawaretoday.com
The Top Doctors Making a Difference in Delaware in 2022
Who are the top doctors in Delaware? We asked physicians to vote for their peers, using a secure online balloting system. Delaware Today is honored to present the best of 2022.
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
Elon Musk to appear in Delaware court concerning Twitter trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Wilmington, Delaware. He's spending the next two days there answering questions from Twitter's lawyers.The billionaire is sitting for a deposition related to Twitter's lawsuit against him for trying to rescind his offer to buy the social media company.Twitter hopes to enforce their sale agreement with Musk.The case is set to go to trial on Oct. 17.
delawaretoday.com
Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids
With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Maryland drug bust nets pounds of cocaine, marijuana, crack, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with a number of other agencies as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of “a major cocaine dealer” in the county. Together, they executed search warrants on Tuesday at homes in the 600 block of W. Patrick […]
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
