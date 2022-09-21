Man charged after car stolen from U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the theft of a car from the University of Illinois Campus.

Two weeks ago, a U of I employee reported his car was missing from Parking Lot E-14, located across the street from State Farm Center. Using surveillance footage and data from automated license plate readers, U of I Police investigators identified Jonathan Sarolas, 34, as a suspect. They said Sarolas left the car in the possession of another person and also pawned off a piece of jewelry from the stolen car.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Sarolas’ home on Sept. 15 and arrested him there. They found inside the home ammunition, methamphetamine and materials typically used to package drugs for sale.

Sarolas is charged with aiding and abetting the theft of a vehicle and for possession of meth. He was arraigned on Monday and will appear in court again on Oct. 6.

The stolen car was not recovered and U of I Police are still investigating the case.

