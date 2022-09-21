Read full article on original website
Related
Proof Devi Will Have a New Love Interest in Never Have I Ever Season 4
Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever. There's a new heartthrob coming to Sherman Oaks High School. Netflix has released a first look at the next chapter of Never Have I Ever, which is set to release its fourth and final season in 2023. In the tease, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, gets her first look at the script for the upcoming season, teasing a wedding and an extra-special new love interest.
Emily in Paris Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date—& a Reason for Emily's New Bangs
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie. Pop some champagne, because we have reason to celebrate. During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer announced that the highly anticipated third season of Emily in Paris will be here before you know it. That's right, Netflix confirmed that the Darren Star-created comedy is premiering Dec. 21. Ooh la la, right?
Elite Season 6 is Coming Sooner Than You Think—Without These Cast Members
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. On Sept. 26, Netflix released the first teaser for season six of Spanish high school drama Elite, and it's steamier than ever. The clip, which shows Las Encinas' finest in various states of undress, previews the romances that might be played out onscreen in the upcoming chapter, which drops on the streamer Nov. 18.
Meet Joe Goldberg's New Alter-Ego in First Teaser for You Season 4
Watch: Netflix's "You" Cast Analyzes Joe's Complex Character. Joe Goldberg is ready for a rebrand—again. In the first look of Netflix's You season 4, viewers see that Joe (played by Penn Badgley) is ready to debut a new alter ego—and an impressive beard. This, of course, is typical...
RELATED PEOPLE
Check Out The Big Bang Theory Stars, Then & Now
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Bazinga, can you believe it's been 15 years since The Big Bang Theory premiered?!. On Sept. 24, 2007, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom about a beautiful aspiring actress moving in across the hall from two nerdy physicists debuted on CBS and was an instant hit, eventually becoming TV's most watched comedy. Fans couldn't get enough of the couples—Penny and Leonard, Amy and Sheldon, oh my!—or the cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, became household names and some of the highest-paid actors on television.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
See Amal and George Clooney Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC
Watch: Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N. George and Amal Clooney are fashion forward from dusk till dawn. The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand during a pair of outings in New York City, with each of them adding their own twist on night and day outfits. For their...
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New The Last of Us Trailer Confirms Melanie Lynskey Casting
Yellowjackets won't be the last you see of actress Melanie Lynskey. In the explosive first trailer for HBO's highly anticipated The Last Of Us, not only did we get a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming adaptation, but we got a surprise casting update. The teaser confirmed that the Yellowjackets star will grace our screens in the series, which is set to premiere next year.
Kevin McHale Gives an Update On a Potential Glee Revival
Watch: "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond. Don't Gleek out, but Kevin McHale is talking about a Glee reboot. The actor, who played Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the Fox musical series and recently competed as Chick-Li-Fay on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, knows fans have been clamoring for an update on William McKinley High School's finest.
Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…
Watch: See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress. Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to dating in the future. The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked by Ryan, during the Sept. 26 episode, what kind of man Kim sees herself with at this point in her life, the SKIMS founder initially joked, "Absolutely no one."
Dead to Me Season 3 Teaser Proves Jen and Judy Are "F--king" Pissed
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Settle in with a glass of wine, because we have a lot to go over. On Sept. 24, Netflix released a teaser for the third and final season of Dead to Me, hitting the streamer Nov. 17, and we're finally getting some answers after season two's cliffhanger finale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Will We See Young Alicent and Rhaenyra Again? The House of the Dragon Showrunner Says…
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. It could soon be a royal reunion for Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. The stars—who play the young versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her ex-BFF turned stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively, on HBO's House of the Dragon—exited after episode five amid the series' time jump. But, according to co-showrunner Ryan Condal, this might not be the last time we see the two teens.
House of the Dragon Killed Off Three Fan Favorites and the Internet Is Furious
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon knows how to set the internet ablaze. The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series featured the deaths of three different characters—Laena Velaryon, Harwin Strong and Lyonel Strong—and, predictably, fans had some strong opinions.
The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know About the Show's Future
Watch: The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?. All hail Imelda Staunton. The Harry Potter actress is set to make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of Netflix's The Crown. And it seems we'll be bowing down to the new queen in under two months' time, as the streamer confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season will premiere Nov. 9.
Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included...
40 Don't Worry Darling Crew Members Dispute On-Set Drama Rumors
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. Don't worry Olivia Wilde, your crew has your back. Amid all the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, forty members of the film's production team have signed a statement slamming allegations of a tense work environment, which included the claim that Olivia and Florence Pugh got into a "screaming match" while on set.
The Trailer For Netflix’s The Watcher Promises the Neighborhood From Hell
Watch: Ryan Murphy & Husband David Miller Welcome Baby No. 3. This is a whole new spin on the neighborhood watch. In Netflix's The Watcher, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Brannock family—led by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts—moves into what appears to be suburban utopia, but quickly reveals itself to be a picket-fenced hellscape.
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Reacts to TikTok’s Love for Her Parent Trap Character
Watch: Lisa Ann Walter Talks Parent Trap Character's Fashion Influence. Lisa Ann Walter is embracing her role as a fashion trend setter. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress, who stars in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, revealed how she felt after learning her character Chessy, from the 1998 comedy The Parent Trap, had become a Gen Z fashion esthetic on TikTok. "I think it's lovely, it never gets old," she shared. "When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'."
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0