yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Win Twice in wRECk @ The Plex (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a pair of wins in action at the wRECk @ The Plex Friday and Saturday at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville. Christian County dropped its first two games Friday night in the 18-team showcase. The Lady Colonels fell 2-0 to...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Marshall County Invitational – Condensed Boys’ Race
Madisonville’s Drew Burden took the Marshall County Invitational title Saturday, finishing just ahead of Webster County’s Garrett West and Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh. Watch the condensed version of the race here.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Wins Opener @ The Plex but Finishes 1-4 (w/PHOTOS)
Caldwell County’s girls are now 9-9 this season after a 1-4 showing in the wRECk @ The Plex in Hopkinsville on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Tigers got the event started on the right foot with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Fort Campbell Friday night. But Caldwell then fell...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Fall 10-0 at Madisonville-North Hopkins
Turned out to be a tough day to make a trip to Madisonville for the Lyon County Lady Lyons. On Senior Day for the Lady Maroons, Madisonville-North Hopkins rolled to a 10-0 win over the Lady Lady Lyons. Madisonville scored on a Lillie Carman goal just eight minutes into the...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell County Finishes 2nd in Colonel Showcase (w/PHOTOS)
After struggling some earlier in the season, the Caldwell County Tiger defense appears to be finding its stride on the pitch. The Tigers gave up only one goal in two matches Saturday as they took 2nd place at the Colonel Showcase hosted by Christian County High School at the Stadium of Champions.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Takes 1st Place in Colonel Showcase (w/PHOTOS)
The Hopkinsville Tigers had a pretty good day Saturday with a pair of wins at the annual Colonel Showcase at the Stadium of Champions. And, by virtue of the total number of points earned in those two matches, Hopkinsville took the championship from the event, outdistancing Caldwell County 18 points to 12 points.
yoursportsedge.com
HCA Tops 20 Wins in wRECk @ The Plex (w/PHOTOS)
It’s been a strong season on the volleyball court for Heritage Christian Academy, including a state championship in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference just last weekend. The Lady Warriors were one of 18 teams this weekend in the wRECk @ The Plex at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Squeak Past Christian County for District’s Top Seed
The University Heights Academy girls’ soccer team secured the 8th District’s top seed with a 1-0 victory over Christian County on Saturday, with all three wins over district competition this season coming by a single goal. The Lady Blazers earned their third shutout to improve to 5-5-1 overall....
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Go 1-4 in wRECk @ The Plex
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcon volleyball team is 6-11 this season after a 1-4 showing in the wRECk @ The Plex in Hopkinsville on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Falcons picked up a 25-15, 25-18 triumph over Hopkins County Central in action Saturday afternoon. Fort Campbell opened the 18-team competition...
yoursportsedge.com
Cavanaugh Finishes Third in Region Preview
Austin Cavanaugh got a preview of next month‘s region cross country course at Saturday’s Marshall County Invitational in Draffenille. However, the Trigg County senior also knows there’s work to be done if he wants to repeat as region champion. Cavanaugh finished in third place Saturday in a...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Have ‘Perfect’ Weekend at wRECk@The Plex (w/PHOTOS)
You might say it was a good weekend for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels on the volleyball court. And, if you did, you would be quite right. With senior Lucy Chester seemingly feeling better with her injured wrist, the Lady Rebels had what you might call a “perfect” weekend.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Go 4-1 at the Plex (w/PHOTOS)
It was a solid weekend for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers at the 2022 wRECk@ThePlex. The Lady Blazers ended up going 4-1 for the weekend and picked up the program’s first two wins over a regional rival. Action for the Lady Blazers began Friday night as they took...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Blast Muhlenberg For Fourth Win in Five
After a narrow 1-0 loss to Todd County Central last time out, the University Heights Academy boys’ soccer team bounced back to roll past visiting Muhlenberg County on Saturday for the Blazers’ fourth win in their last five matches. UHA improved to 9-6 heading into the last week...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder
A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
WBKO
Two women missing from Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
westkentuckystar.com
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
