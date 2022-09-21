ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Football can’t overcome early mistakes, comeback effort falls short at Syracuse

Virginia football faced a 16-0 halftime deficit Friday night in New York, but fought back valiantly to take a 20-19 lead into the final two minutes before Syracuse senior kicker Andre Smyzt kicked the game winner to pull out the victory 22-20. The Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) nearly weathered three missed kicks from two different kickers and a poor performance from senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, but the Orange (4-0, 2-0 ACC) proved too strong.
