Read full article on original website
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia Football can’t overcome early mistakes, comeback effort falls short at Syracuse
Virginia football faced a 16-0 halftime deficit Friday night in New York, but fought back valiantly to take a 20-19 lead into the final two minutes before Syracuse senior kicker Andre Smyzt kicked the game winner to pull out the victory 22-20. The Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) nearly weathered three missed kicks from two different kickers and a poor performance from senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, but the Orange (4-0, 2-0 ACC) proved too strong.
UV Cavalier Daily
Men’s and women’s cross country teams impress at Battle in Beantown
Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams competed Friday in the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown hosted by Boston College at Franklin Park. Out of the 19 teams for women and 15 teams for men, both Cavalier teams placed first overall. The men’s team competed in the 8000-meter event...
UV Cavalier Daily
DARDEN: Open Letter from 2024 Darden Executive MBA Class to the U.Va. community
To President Ryan and the University community — As members of the University Executive Master of Business Administration Class of 2024, we write to condemn the placing of a noose on the statue of Homer on Grounds this week. We also write to support those who are in pain. As...
Comments / 0