KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Colonial-style mansion for sale in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A colonial-style mansion built in 1991 is on the market for $2,095,000. The home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. It also has a saltwater pool with a waterfall, theater and wet bar. The home’s address is 7327 Christopher Drive in...
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
KMOV
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
KMOV
Family-owned bakery in Waterloo damaged in fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that’s been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years is dealing with damage following a fire Sunday. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Ahne’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois on Sunday night. No one was inside at the time.
KMOV
Over $85M in assistance approved for St. Louis Area residents impacted by historic flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – More than $85 million in assistance has been approved for St. Louis area residents impacted by historic flooding. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in Individual Assistance grants for renters and homeowners for emergency repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance. In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $27.9 million in claims for flood insurance policyholders, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved over $21.7 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
KMOV
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival returns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival returns to Soulard after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival offers an opportunity to celebrate the culture of Hispanic countries, particularly due to the rise of the Hispanic population in St. Louis. The festival has authentic food and activities for the family.
KMOV
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - More than 2,000 people came together Sunday morning at Creve Coeur Lake Park for the 15th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. The walk is one to remember those who died by suicide and offer support to friends and family who lost a loved one. Mary Butler and James Dickerson’s 14-year-old daughter, Spirit Butler, died by suicide earlier this year.
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
KMOV
Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night. Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.
KMOV
Episode 202: Brandin Vaughn
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Brandin Vaughn, his love of fashion started out of necessity. His family shopped at thrift stores when he was a kid, and he quickly learned to sew and tailor the clothes to better fit him. Soon others took notice. But he followed a few...
KMOV
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
KMOV
Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
KMOV
WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.
KMOV
Woman shot and killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman, 21, was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found her laying face down on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.
KMOV
South City man shot Thursday has died, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Riverview
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
KMOV
WANTED: Chesterfield PD looking for woman accused of bank fraud
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who they say fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from someone else’s bank account. The suspect was captured on surveillance. Police say she obtained the victim’s personal information and withdrew $5,555 from the victim’s account. Anyone with...
