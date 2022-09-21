ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 4

Related
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuan fantasy failure goes to war on a pair of streaming platforms

Having decreed that Disney shouldn’t be allowed to corner the market when it comes to live-action fairytales, Universal decided to get in the game by splashing out on Snow White and the Hunstman, which turned out to be a mildly successful endeavor after the fantasy epic earned close to $400 million at the box office. A sequel was given the okay, but it would be an understatement to say Winter’s War did not hit the heights of its predecessor.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
Genevieve O'reilly
Person
Kyle Soller
Person
Felicity Jones
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Stellan Skarsgård
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: New ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans worried while Phase Four’s biggest problem is identified

It’s time to dive back into the Quantum Realm of revelations that is our daily Marvel news roundup. What everyone’s talking about this Saturday includes our first glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has left folks very worried indeed. Elsewhere, the biggest problem that’s bogged down Phase Four may have been found as a thrilling Thunderbolts theory suggests a new Hulk-adjacent hero could smash onto the scene.
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk's New Villain Was First Teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been chock-full of origin stories, none have taken shape quite like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the Disney+ exclusive series bringing the superhero genesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life. Along the way, the series has played with the past, present, and future of the MCU and even larger Marvel Comics canon in some wild ways — and the show's newly-released sixth episode was no exception. The episode laid the groundwork for an unexpected villain group to pop up on the series — a group that, oddly enough, was briefly referenced almost a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rogue One#War#Sci Fi Created#Mandalorian
wegotthiscovered.com

A face-smashing action sequel leaves a trail of broken bodies on the streaming charts

Some people may prefer their action movies to have some depth or substance to them, but there’s a huge number of genre fans who want nothing more than to see a grizzled badass decimate as many enemies as possible within the space of two hours in as many gruesome and inventive ways as possible. Luckily they do, otherwise Gerard Butler’s career would be in a much different place, with the star’s Angel Has Fallen becoming the latest entry from his back catalogue to blow a hole in the streaming charts.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy