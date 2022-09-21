ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Downtown Sherwood triplex catches fire

By Scott Keith
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOipz_0i50JNSs00 According to TVF&R, crews arrived to find heavy black smoke in the first story and fire moving into the attic space.

All occupants of a triplex in downtown Sherwood are safe after fire struck the three-story complex Wednesday morning, Sept. 21.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to reports that smoke and fire were coming from the first story of the triplex.

Assisting with the Wednesday morning blaze were crews from engine 33 (Sherwood) and engine 35 (King City), with the Sherwood engine beginning fire suppression efforts.

The incident commander reportedly upgraded the incident to a first-alarm fire to bring more resources to the scene. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit of the triplex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i50JNSs00

Occupants of the triplex were able to evacuate safety, but one neighbor was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after running into the house to look for animals.

The report did not indicate if any animals were in the structure.

TVF&R said the residence, built in the 1930s, contains multiple void spaces that were filled with superheated gases, fire and smoke. Crews used hand tools and a thermal-imaging camera to locate, confine and extinguish hotspots within the triplex.

Firefighters were on the scene at least though midday to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters stress the importance of working smoke alarms and the need to quickly evacuate a home, noting that these steps can save your life.

TVF&R thanked the Sherwood Police Department, Sherwood Public Utilities, NW Natural Gas and Metro West Ambulance for assisting with firefighting efforts.

