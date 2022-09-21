ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo judge rules against county's flavored tobacco ban

By Troy Shinn
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaYJn_0i50JLhQ00 Judge Andrew Erwin says that the county does not have the authority to enact an outright ban.

A Washington County judge ruled this week against the county's ban on flavored tobacco products, saying it is unenforceable and preempted by state law.

It's the biggest development so far in a legal battle that resulted after Washington County commissioners last year enacted Ordinance 878, which banned all sales of flavored tobacco products in the county. Commissioners said the ordinance would protect minors from being influenced by the marketing of flavored products and getting hooked on nicotine.

Enforcement of the ban was put on hold this year, however, as result of lawsuits filed in opposition.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin's ruling was on a lawsuit lodged by a group of tobacco lounges for adults located in Washington County. They argued that, because minors aren't even allowed on their premises, the sweeping ban was doing more than the county's stated goal of keeping minors from purchasing tobacco and was instead punishing businesses that were licensed to operate by the state.

In July, Erwin issued a temporary stay of enforcement on the ban while the matter was argued in court.

Now, the judge has sided with the plaintiffs in saying that the county's ban is not legal.

Erwin pointed out in his Monday, Sept. 19, ruling that while many of arguments in court focused on the public health benefits of banning flavored tobacco and nicotine products, the legal issue is whether the county actually has the authority to ban tobacco products from being sold at all.

"The dispute before this court does not hinge on whether the County's actions are virtuous or even likely to result in decreased use of tobacco by minors," Erwin wrote in his decision. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3QmG_0i50JLhQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i50JLhQ00

He instead pointed to the definitions outlined in Oregon Senate Bill 587, which details how businesses must be licensed by the state to sell tobacco products. It says that local jurisdictions can further regulate how tobacco sales are monitored and conducted.

"This is the flaw in the County's interpretation," Erwin wrote. "Their ordinance does not seek to enforce these standards and/or any additional standards, nor does it seek to establish 'additional' local qualifications before a retailer may sell flavored tobacco products.

"Instead, it deletes these standards and qualifications by enacting a blanket prohibition on retail sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products in Washington County," the judgment continued. "Certainly, the county has broad power to regulate how sales are made, but they cannot bar them entirely."

Erwin stated in his decision that when the county's attorneys were asked in court whether they interpreted this part of state law to mean that the county could ban all tobacco products, flavored or otherwise, "the County conceded that it did not."

"It's hard to understand how that same licensing scheme would in turn authorize a partial ban when those products have been duly licensed by the same legislative scheme that would prevent a complete ban," Erwin's decision concluded.

This issue of how far to take the county's action was, essentially, the sticking point for the two county commissioners who voted against the ordinance last year: Commissioners Jerry Willey and Roy Rogers.

"The original ordinance was intended to put additional restrictions on the ability for these kids to get flavored tobacco products," Willey said during a February interview on the ban.

The county heard presentations from the American Cancer Society that these products were being marketed to children — with flavors that tasted like candy and were even packaged similarly to non-tobacco products.

There were marketing schemes where stores would place ads for these products on low windows, where children could see them, and where flavored tobacco products were put right next to cash registers.

"The original concept was we need to fix that and enhance the restrictiveness of that," Willey said.

Then, on a motion from Commissioner Nafisa Fai, the scope of the ordinance expanded to include an outright ban on all flavored tobacco products, including menthol products. The vote ultimately passed 3-2, with Fai joined by Commissioner Pam Treece and Chair Kathryn Harrington.

The commissioners stated at the time that they hoped other counties in Oregon would follow suit. Multnomah County has been eyeing how this all unfolds, too, as commissioners there weigh their own ban on flavored tobacco. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9hjF_0i50JLhQ00

Fai said she was "so disappointed" in Erwin's ruling, though could not be reached for further comment in time for this report.

The county issued a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that said it would be looking into options for appeal.

"We respectfully disagree with the Court's ruling and are considering options for an appeal," the statement said. "In the meantime, the preliminary injunction from July 2022 will remain in effect, keeping Ordinance 878 on hold."

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network also issued a statement against the ruling.

"This decision by the Circuit Court against Washington County's ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products is not only disappointing, but shortsighted and against the interest of public health," said Jamie Dunphy, Oregon director of government relations for the network, in an emailed statement.

The American Cancer Society said that it will continue supporting Washington County in its effort to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

This isn't the only lawsuit that has resulted from the county's ordinance.

The first one to be filed in Washington County Circuit Court was brought by Jonathan Polonsky, chief executive of the Plaid Pantry chain of convenience stores. That lawsuit argued that the county couldn't enact such a ban without going to voters.

The plaintiffs gathered enough signatures before the spring election this year to refer the question to voters on the ballot, who resoundingly upheld the ban during the May primary election, with nearly 76% voting not to repeal the ordinance.

Then, Polonsky filed a lawsuit saying that the wording of the measure before voters was unconstitutional because he alleged it contained a "double negative" that might have confused voters into selecting the opposite choice from what they intended.

The ballot wording asked whether Ordinance 878 should be repealed, meaning a "no" vote upheld the ordinance and a "yes" vote would have struck it down.

Judge Theodore Sims ruled in July that Polonsky's lawsuit should be dismissed. The plaintiffs have appealed that decision.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Coming soon: More community health workers

The funding will help community organizations turn volunteers earning a stipend into full-time salaried staff.Washington County is spending $2 million in federal funds to break down barriers to health care. The money will be spread across a dozen local organizations to help build a network of community health workers who bridge language, transportation, information and other divides that hinder the Latino community's ability to reach vaccines and doctors appointments. For Forest Grove nonprofit Adelante Mujeres, the funding will help turn a couple volunteers earning a stipend into full-time salaried staff. A D V E R T I S I N...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tualatin mayor a shoo-in, one council race challenged

Frank Bubenik is unchallenged in the November election. Octavio Gonzalez and Kelly Horsford vie for a council seat.With no challengers, Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik is set to cruise to reelection this November. At the same time, only one of three city councilor positions in Tualatin has a contested race. At the council level, three positions are open for the November ballot. They include Position 1, currently held by Maria Reyes; Position 3, held by Bridget Brooks and Position 5, occupied by Council President Nancy Grimes, who is term-limited and cannot run for a new term. Reyes and Brooks are both...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

Tour of local shelter programs set for Friday, Sept. 23

The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds. Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year? A tour of the shelters and programs built using the Supportive Housing Services measure funding on Friday, Sept. 23, will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton. "We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally-specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County said. "Then, we will...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Times

Tualatin voters will weigh in on $25M park bond in November

The bond would pay for a pedestrian trail across I-5, new athletic fields and waterfront access.Tualatin residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed parks bond this November. If passed, the measure would authorize up to $25 million in bond funds to be used on various parks improvements throughout the city. It would be one of the largest recent parks improvement initiatives in Tualatin. "The majority of our parks system was built in the '90s," said Tualatin City Councilor Christen Sacco, "and our parks have not really evolved with the times." There are three signature projects the...
TUALATIN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Valuable packages swiped from driveway

The Tualatin Police Department tackles reports of disturbances, crashes, thefts and more from Sept. 6-12, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Sept. 6 A man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation during a reported disturbance at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Southwest Mohawk Street. During this investigation,...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

A&E: Hear sounds of the world from Main Street to Kyiv

Musical artists from near and far will enthrall audiences across Washington County and beyond, from Sept. 22.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25....
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

LETTERS: Support for Oregon gubernatorial hopefuls

The Times' readers share different opinions and perspectives on Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Levy means five new Tigard officers on patrol, three in training

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process but Tigard has hired eight new officers along with an SRO.Five of the eight Tigard Police Department officers promised as part of Tigard's 2020 local option levy are on patrol, a recent city report card on the levy shows. "We've hired the eight officers. They have been trained. What is a little deceiving is we still have vacancies because of other attrition," Chief Kathy McAlpine said during a recent update on the levy, approved by voters in May 2020. The other three officers are in the process of being trained. McAlpine said the...
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#County Judge#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Circuit Court
The Times

A look at the Washington County Jail's medical realities

The jail is seeing an 'unprecedented' number of inmate deaths this year, after four have died in five months. Despite numerous medical procedures built into the daily operations of the Washington County Jail, four people have died there in the past five months. A look at the jail's medical facilities and policies shows that while the health of adults in custody is taken seriously, there are areas where some might fall through the cracks and where the very nature of the detention system contributes to a lack of adequate medical care. One of the four deceased inmates hadn't...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

West Linn man pleads guilty in $11.5 million COVID-19 relief fraud case

Former dentist Salwan Adjaj also faces charges for drug possession and distribution. A former dentist from West Linn pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently obtaining nearly $11.5 million in government loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Salwan Adjaj, 43, entered his guilty plea Tuesday, Sept. 13, on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon. Adjaj, a West Linn resident who practiced dentistry in Sherwood, Clackamas and Portland, used fake names and business identification numbers on dozens of...
WEST LINN, OR
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Times

Oregon senators secure funding for local food system

The USDA is providing a $366,150 grant to Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm.Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they have secured a $366,150 grant for Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm to partner to increase food production and distribution. Working Theory Farm, which gives youth opportunities to work on the farm through partnerships with Washington County's juvenile justice program and local shelters, will use the money in part to expand programs that provide "consistent spaces to give and receive positive and constructive feedback" for local teenagers, according to a...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Times

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium coming to Hillsboro

The event, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, aims to educate about social issues. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce has announced its second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium will be held in Hillsboro on Sept. 29. The symposium aims to teach attendees how to understand and act on issues of cultural awareness in their businesses, organizations and in their communities. The topic of this year's symposium is "Gentrification of the Race Conversation." "We are truly excited about this year's DEI Symposium," said Deanna Palm, president and chief executive of the Hillsboro-based Washington County...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Potential Tigard land swap details set for discussion

Metro to host upcoming meetings to narrow down sites, allowing River Terrace 2.0 into the urban growth boundary fasterMetro will soon narrow down potential sites for a first-of-its kind "land swap," which would allow the city of Tigard to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, the rapidly expanding subdivision on the northern most part of the city. The proposal would allow a novel plan to allow River Terrace 2.0 to come into the urban growth boundary faster than normal, something that would allow for construction of a variety of different types of housing sooner than normal. ...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Tigard game store owner running for City Council

Derrick Wright, a member of the Town Center Advisory Commission, among four candidates running for a four-year seat.The owner of a downtown Tigard board game shop is among the candidates seeking a four-year term on the Tigard City Council. Derrick Wright, owner of Senet Game Bar on Southwest Main Street, will go up against three other candidates in the November council race. "As a business owner on Main Street and a member of the Town Center Advisory Commission, I have been able to speak to residents, business owners and city staff about our community regarding pain points in the...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Opinion: Celebrate legacy of U.S. Constitution each September

Linda Neace and Rick Riley: Everyone should refresh their knowledge, renew appreciation for principles of freedom.In 2004, Congress passed a law designating the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution as Constitution Day, and Sept. 17-23 of each year as Constitution Week. A few of our founders had fascinating words to say that could help refresh and revive our own appreciation for the wisdom of those who crafted a document that has been the guiding influence for a government of, by and for the people. James Madison, known as the "Father of the Constitution" and fourth president...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Times

Where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in Washington County

Local health officials say the new shots offer better protection because they target the omicron variant. The new COVID-19 booster vaccines, which are designed to target the omicron variant, are now rolling out in Washington County. Local health officials explain where you can get them and why they are recommended for most Oregonians. "Essentially, the new 'bivalent' boosters have information about the original virus strain that the old vaccines/boosters were based on and the omicron variants that are now circulating, BA.4 and BA.5," said Dr. Christina Baumann, deputy health officer for Washington County. "Immunity from vaccines and infection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Coffee-drinkers asked to vote on favorite caffeinated brew

Seventeen coffee shops participate in a first-ever Washington County Coffee Week, awarding prizes to winning cups.The Washington County Visitors Association is hosting its first-ever Coffee Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Tualatin Valley Coffee Week is designed to bring attention to the region's independent coffee shops and roasters. So far, the association has 17 coffee shops who have agreed to participate in showcasing a special latte or coffee drink during that time. "We are excited to announce our first Coffee Week with a goal to offer a fun way to invite folks to Washington County to discover the variety and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center to host job fair

The Sept. 21 event is open to those seeking employment in food service, environmental services and housekeepingLegacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event will be held in the hospital's Community Health Education Center courtyard from 2 to 4 p.m. "The hospital is seeking food service associates, environmental services technicians, and housekeepers for a variety of shifts," said Kristin Whitney, a Legacy public relations strategist. "Applicants can talk directly with recruiters and hiring managers and apply on the spot if interested. Full-time, part-time positions, and supplemental on-call positions are available." The positions offer shift differentials, or more hourly pay, depending on the time day those shifts occur. That includes $1.40 per hour more for evenings, $2.50 more for nights and $1 more for weekends. Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center is located at 19300 S.W. 65th Ave. Those interested should visit the website for more information. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
521
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy