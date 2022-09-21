ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

North Carolina’s delegation divided on bill tackling VP’s role in election

By Danielle Battaglia
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEDcL_0i50JJvy00

North Carolina’s delegation remained split during a vote Wednesday on a bill with the intent to stop another attempt to overturn a presidential election.

“This bill is about protecting the will of the American voters, which is a principle that is beyond partisanship,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who introduced the bill on the House floor. “The bottom line is this — if you want to object to the vote, you better have your colleagues and the Constitution on your side. Don’t try to overturn our democracy.”

Reps. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and Lofgren, a Democrat from California, filed the bill that reforms the Electoral Count Act earlier this week.

The Senate has its own version of the bill , supported by North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and 15 other lawmakers from both parties.

House Democrats had difficulty garnering similar bipartisan support for the House bill because it included text blaming the events of Jan. 6, 2021, on former President Donald Trump and his attempt at having former Vice President Mike Pence reject Electoral College votes, a plea Pence refused.

“I want to be very clear,” Lofgren said. “In revising the Electoral Count Act and related laws, that in no way condones the actions of the ex-president and his allies.”

Lofgren said Trump attorney John Eastman openly admitted his plan to overturn the 2020 election violated the Electoral Count Act and that Trump knew.

“But this bill will make it harder to convince people that they have the right to overthrow the election,” Lofgren said.

Senate up next

The vote passed 229-203, mostly on party lines, with nine Republicans voting in favor of the bill.

None of the party deserters were from North Carolina. All but one of the nine voted for Trump’s impeachment.

Those Republicans who voted for the bill were Reps. Cheney, Tom Rice, Peter Meijer, Adam Kinzinger, Jaime Herrera Beutler, John Katko, Fred Upton, Anthony Gonzalez and Chris Jacobs.

The bill now moves to the Senate, but it is unclear whether its members will be satisfied with this version of the bill or would rather stick to their own. Tillis’ office didn’t answer an email requesting comment.

Many opponents of the bill criticized Cheney for playing a role in its creation. Cheney is the vice chair of the Jan. 6 subcommittee, and lost her reelection campaign after speaking out against Trump. Kinzinger also serves on that committee.

VP’s role

Both of the bills affirm that the vice president’s role is strictly ceremonial in the counting of the electoral votes and he or she wields no real power.

Both bills require a governor to submit their state’s certified electors to the U.S. archivist.

Currently, a single member of both the House and Senate can object to the certification of a state’s votes. The House’s version raises the requirement to one-third from both the House and the Senate. The Senate’s requires one-fifth from both chambers.

Both versions also address what would happen if a catastrophic event happens simultaneously with a presidential election. The House’s bill takes that question a step further by defining what counts as a catastrophic event: a major natural disaster, a terrorist attack or a widespread power outage.

Lofgren said the bill came together after two years of work with bipartisan law professors, former judges and other experts. She said she and Cheney weren’t always in agreement on the bill but compromised when needed.

How North Carolina lawmakers voted

  • Alma Adams: Yes
  • Dan Bishop: No
  • Ted Budd: No
  • G.K. Butterfield: Yes
  • Madison Cawthorn: No
  • Virginia Foxx: No

  • Richard Hudson: No

  • Kathy Manning: Yes
  • Patrick McHenry: No
  • Greg Murphy: No
  • David Price: Yes
  • Deborah Ross: Yes
  • David Rouzer: No

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 1

Related
The News & Observer

NC Democrats greet Trump rally with a giant reminder of Budd’s views about Jan. 6

Democrats struck back against former President Donald Trump’s visit to Wilmington on Friday in support of Rep. Ted Budd’s bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The North Carolina Democratic Party hung a billboard outside the entrance of the Wilmington airport Thursday morning with an image of Budd and the words: “It was nothing. And it was just patriots standing up,” referring to a comment Budd made about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
David Rouzer
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Patrick Mchenry
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Dan Bishop
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#American#House#Republican#The Electoral Count Act#Democrats#Electoral College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
12K+
Followers
537
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy