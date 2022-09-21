ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, "The Goodland," where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With 'Heavy Hearts,' Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Mayor#Food Drink#Santa Barbara Council
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! "Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?" you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

715 Avenida Pequena, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Tucked between an avocado grove and a green belt, enjoy the privacy and spaciousness this single level, end unit condo has to offer. Enter into a warm and welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, built in bookshelves and sliding doors to a private brick front patio. Watch the reflection of the sun setting on the mountains while sipping your favorite beverage at the end of the day! The living room opens up to an inviting dining room which has its own sliding doors to the oversized back patio. You'll find everything you need in this tastefully updated kitchen with views to the back patio, a breakfast bar and casual eat-in kitchen area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1,700 sq ft of living space and storage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

US 101 Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Re-opens Following Improvement Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A major improvement project of the US Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing at Butterfly Lane in Montecito is complete. A 24/7 closure of the undercrossing since November 2021 has allowed for the construction of walls and stairways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction activities before the full opening included electrical work, landscaping, irrigation and the installation of fences, gates, and railings.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Chick-fil-A's New Proposed Drive-Thru Gets High Marks

Popular fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A has won the approval of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review this week for it's new drive-thru design aimed at quelling traffic issues. On Monday the board voted 6-0 for the new design which will create three separate drive-thru lanes with one allowing vehicles...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA

