How the Memphis Slim Collaboratory is helping guide local musicians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not everybody goes to go to college to further their education. Some Mid-Southerners are learning about their craft by finding resources in south Memphis. Memphis musicians of nearly all genres work with the Memphis Slim Collaboratory. Named after blues legend Memphis Slim, the artistic community is designed to help guide and shape artists' careers.
Shelby County Commission approves $200,000 grant to fund midwives for Choices Center for Reproductive Health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Choices Center for Reproductive Health in Memphis has been awarded a grant of more than $200,000 to help fund midwives for the area. The grant was approved Monday by the Shelby County Commission. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Health 2022 report indicates that Shelby...
LGBTQ+ Rainbow Crosswalk First in Tennessee, Symbolizes Equality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local project is colorful and bright and sends a strong message of unity. One rainbow currently sits at the intersection of Cooper and Young, but after October 9th that will change. Three more will be added to symbolize inclusion, equality, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Bartlett residents step into officers’ shoes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are giving citizens a hands-on look at how their officers operate in the field and, they hope, a new respect for the badge. Fourteen people are taking part in the fall Citizens Police Academy. It’s one of several the department offers to adults and kids throughout the year. “We want […]
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
Collierville Strong: A town united a year after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marks one year since a mass shooting at a Kroger rocked the town of Collierville, Tennessee. The gunman shot 15 people people. One of them - 70-year-old Olivia King - was killed. The gunman then killed himself. While that violent day changed...
Crestview middle school parent upset for not being informed of social media threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A viral social media threat that put two Covington schools and parents on high alert has led to a 12-year-old juvenile being criminally charged with a threat of Mass Violence on school property or at a school-related activity. Concerned Covington parents picked up their children Thursday...
Strong winds tear through Covington town square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
Memphis rapper GloRilla donates $25,000 to her old school MLK Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper GloRilla paid a special visit to the students at MLK Prep Academy in Frayser Thursday. It's her old high school and the rapper, who’s given name is Gloria Woods, said she felt it was only right to go back and pay homage to the school. The rapper donated $25,000 to the school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 toward the music department.
Help 'Stuff a MATA bus' during food drive Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank and MATA is hosting its 12th annual “Stuff a MATA Bus” food drive on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Poplar Plaza at the corner of Poplar and Highland, providing healthy food items to residents in the Mid-South.
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department
Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Memphis Artists for Change push for people to get registered to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Efforts are underway across the county to make sure people are registered to vote in the November election. Friday, the group Memphis Artists for Change held a press conference at the Shelby County Election Commission's Office as part of a larger push throughout the week to get more people registered to vote.
Latin Fest happening on Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Latin fest kicked off at 12 p.m. on Overton Square. There were a number of booths on site offering Latin inspired merchandise, as well as food vendors offering Latin meals, drinks, and treats.
SRVS Direct Support Professional Academy holds first graduation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Residential and Vocational Services (SRVS) hosted its first Direct Support Professional Academy graduation Thursday. The DSP Academy is a program for people with disabilities which trains them and teaches them how to be direct support professionals. DSPs provide direct care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
