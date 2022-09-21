ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

How the Memphis Slim Collaboratory is helping guide local musicians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not everybody goes to go to college to further their education. Some Mid-Southerners are learning about their craft by finding resources in south Memphis. Memphis musicians of nearly all genres work with the Memphis Slim Collaboratory. Named after blues legend Memphis Slim, the artistic community is designed to help guide and shape artists' careers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett residents step into officers’ shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are giving citizens a hands-on look at how their officers operate in the field and, they hope, a new respect for the badge. Fourteen people are taking part in the fall Citizens Police Academy. It’s one of several the department offers to adults and kids throughout the year. “We want […]
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis rapper GloRilla donates $25,000 to her old school MLK Prep Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper GloRilla paid a special visit to the students at MLK Prep Academy in Frayser Thursday. It's her old high school and the rapper, who’s given name is Gloria Woods, said she felt it was only right to go back and pay homage to the school. The rapper donated $25,000 to the school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 toward the music department.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department

Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

SRVS Direct Support Professional Academy holds first graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Residential and Vocational Services (SRVS) hosted its first Direct Support Professional Academy graduation Thursday. The DSP Academy is a program for people with disabilities which trains them and teaches them how to be direct support professionals. DSPs provide direct care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

