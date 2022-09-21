ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

ANNVILLE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO