abc27.com
Homeland Hospice 5K and Memory Walk
The Homeland Hospice 5k and Memory Walk first began in 2014. It serves to remember those we’ve lost and to raise funds to support those who need care. Learn more about the annual event and how you can participate.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: PSP Multicultural Community Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Multicultural Community Day is being hosted by Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Harrisburg, according to a release from the agency. The event will include dance and music performances from the Halo-Halo Youth Dancers, Bulgarian Cultural Center, McGinley School of Irish Dance,...
abc27.com
YWCA of Lancaster pushes for women in the workplace
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster, Pennsylvania is helping the Commonwealth promote a program that will get more women into the workplace. Pennsylvania’s Labor and Industry Secretary, Jennifer Berrier, toured the newly-renovated YWCA of Lancaster and its “New Choices Career Development” program, referrals, and interview preparations. Get...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
abc27.com
World Surgical Foundation celebrating 25 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit is celebrating 25 years of saving lives and changing lives. The World Surgical Foundation (WSF) was founded in 1997 by Mechanicsburg pediatric surgeon Domingo Alvear and his wife anesthesiologist Vennie Alvear. In the last 25 years, those volunteers have performed more than...
iheart.com
Top Stories for September 26, 2022
>Police Still Looking For Suspect In Early Sunday Shooting. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Four people are recovering after a shooting at an afterhours party in Harrisburg Sunday morning. Police responded to a warehouse in the 23-hundred block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. yesterday. All four victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested in the shooting yet.
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
abc27.com
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
Mayor Wanda Williams proclaims Friday to be Lois Lehrman Grass Day to honor the passing of the Harrisburg philanthropist
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams issued a proclamation declaring Friday to be Lois Lehrman Grass Day to honor the passing of the Central Pennsylvania philanthropist earlier this week. Grass died Wednesday morning at age 90. Hailed by Willams' office as a "visionary, a cultural leader, and a...
abc27.com
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday. This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.
local21news.com
Mother throws knife at father and 2-year-old, York police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now in custody after chasing the father of her two-year-old child with a knife and proceeding to throw the knife at the father and her child, according to Newberry Township Police Department. Police responded to the 400 block of Old Quaker...
iheart.com
1 Dead In York Shooting
(York County, PA) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in York. Reports say that 28-year-old Akawame Anderson was wounded in an assault at around 1 a.m. at an area along Wallace Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No suspect information has been released.
Altercation preceded gunshots at ‘pop-up’ warehouse party in Harrisburg that wounded 4
More than 100 people from across central Pennsylvania attended a “pop-up” party at a Harrisburg warehouse where an altercation broke out and four people got shot early Sunday, police said. Three men and a woman were injured, two of them critically, around 5 a.m. Sunday at a business...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]
Are you starting to declutter your closet, swapping out shorts and summer apparel for oversized wool knits and comfy sweatpants? Here are four places in Lancaster County that accepts clothing donations this season.
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession
Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
abc27.com
Parade of Homes
Get interior design inspiration at the Parade of Homes. Produced by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg the tour features local homes built with the latest in design trends. Learn how you can tour the homes to get ideas for your own home.
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
abc27.com
Palmyra Rite Aid distributes wrong booster shots
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Like millions of other Americans, Marjorie Beck made an appointment to get her updated booster shot. But when she went to her local pharmacy for it, she never imagined she’d be given the wrong one. “After the initial shock, I think what I really...
