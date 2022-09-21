ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Homeland Hospice 5K and Memory Walk

The Homeland Hospice 5k and Memory Walk first began in 2014. It serves to remember those we’ve lost and to raise funds to support those who need care. Learn more about the annual event and how you can participate.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: PSP Multicultural Community Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Multicultural Community Day is being hosted by Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Harrisburg, according to a release from the agency. The event will include dance and music performances from the Halo-Halo Youth Dancers, Bulgarian Cultural Center, McGinley School of Irish Dance,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

YWCA of Lancaster pushes for women in the workplace

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster, Pennsylvania is helping the Commonwealth promote a program that will get more women into the workplace. Pennsylvania’s Labor and Industry Secretary, Jennifer Berrier, toured the newly-renovated YWCA of Lancaster and its “New Choices Career Development” program, referrals, and interview preparations. Get...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

World Surgical Foundation celebrating 25 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit is celebrating 25 years of saving lives and changing lives. The World Surgical Foundation (WSF) was founded in 1997 by Mechanicsburg pediatric surgeon Domingo Alvear and his wife anesthesiologist Vennie Alvear. In the last 25 years, those volunteers have performed more than...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Top Stories for September 26, 2022

>Police Still Looking For Suspect In Early Sunday Shooting. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Four people are recovering after a shooting at an afterhours party in Harrisburg Sunday morning. Police responded to a warehouse in the 23-hundred block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. yesterday. All four victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested in the shooting yet.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday. This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Mother throws knife at father and 2-year-old, York police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now in custody after chasing the father of her two-year-old child with a knife and proceeding to throw the knife at the father and her child, according to Newberry Township Police Department. Police responded to the 400 block of Old Quaker...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

1 Dead In York Shooting

(York County, PA) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in York. Reports say that 28-year-old Akawame Anderson was wounded in an assault at around 1 a.m. at an area along Wallace Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No suspect information has been released.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession

Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Parade of Homes

Get interior design inspiration at the Parade of Homes. Produced by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg the tour features local homes built with the latest in design trends. Learn how you can tour the homes to get ideas for your own home.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Palmyra Rite Aid distributes wrong booster shots

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Like millions of other Americans, Marjorie Beck made an appointment to get her updated booster shot. But when she went to her local pharmacy for it, she never imagined she’d be given the wrong one. “After the initial shock, I think what I really...
PALMYRA, PA

