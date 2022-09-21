Read full article on original website
Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss
DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal. Instead, Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a pair of 28-yard gains, the second giving Minnesota the winning touchdown. “I can’t sleep on Sunday nights, whether we win or lose,” Campbell said. “I got about an hour last night, and I spent the rest of the night thinking about what I could have done better.
Jets to add veteran T Mike Remmers
Two-time Super Bowl starter Mike Remmers will join a team in need at his position. The journeyman tackle is signing with the Jets on a practice squad agreement, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Remmers is expected to be bumped up to the Jets’ 53-man roster soon. The former Chargers, Panthers,...
NFL・
Robert Saleh hopeful Zach Wilson will be cleared as soon as Tuesday
Speaking to the media on Monday, Saleh said that he expects an answer from the doctors by the end of Tuesday, noting “once Zach’s doctors clear him, he’ll be ready to roll.”
NFL・
Packers.com
Packers hold on to beat Buccaneers, 14-12
TAMPA – The Packers hung on for their lives Sunday, downing the Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards in the final three minutes for a touchdown with 14 seconds left to get within two points, but his two-point conversion pass which came from the 7-yard line after a delay of game penalty intended for WR Russell Gage was deflected by LB De'Vondre Campbell and fell incomplete.
