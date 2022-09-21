ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts On Nick Chubb Very Clear

Nick Chubb played a massive role in the Cleveland Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to make that known after last night's contest. He said the Cleveland running back "controlled" the game. “I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Amazon Prime Broadcaster Baffled at the Browns’ Midfield Logo

The Browns made it known that they really wanted the fans to be a part of this decision, and they were excited for the logo to be revealed. “We’re super excited about the new midfield logo. We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times — undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy