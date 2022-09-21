Read full article on original website
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Live on September 23
On September 23 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Great Lakes. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Great Lakes. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts On Nick Chubb Very Clear
Nick Chubb played a massive role in the Cleveland Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to make that known after last night's contest. He said the Cleveland running back "controlled" the game. “I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage,...
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
Amazon Prime Broadcaster Baffled at the Browns’ Midfield Logo
The Browns made it known that they really wanted the fans to be a part of this decision, and they were excited for the logo to be revealed. “We’re super excited about the new midfield logo. We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times — undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo.”
