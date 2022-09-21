Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
16-year-old accused of killing pregnant Lodi woman, Jessie Martinez
LODI, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant woman in Lodi over the weekend. Few details about the killing have been released, but the teen suspect was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide. In a Facebook post, the Lodi Police...
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post. At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. A 22-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted after a deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento is now in custody. According to a news release, detectives found 23-year-old Michael Escobar in West Sacramento and he was taken in custody with help from the Yolo County Regional SWAT Team. The release says Escobar...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two youth sports coaches arrested in separate incidents for inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Two youth sports coaches were arrested in Placer County this week in separate incidents involving minors. One man was arrested by Rocklin Police and the other by Roseville Police. Both men are alleged to have had inappropriate contact with minors they were coaching. Anyone with information on either arrest is asked to contact the appropriate agency.
Man killed in Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield left a man dead, according to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department. Police dispatchers received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Street around 3:48 a.m. Sunday. A man then called police reporting that shots had been fired outside of his house.
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
Gunfire interrupts midtown Sacramento nightlife leaving man dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gunfire early Sunday morning left a man dead interrupting nightlife in midtown Sacramento and leaving law enforcement in the capital city searching for a gunman. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to the intersection of 28th Street and J Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popped balloon leads to shooting scare at high school fair, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A popped balloon at a high school fair led to panic and false claims of a shooting, officials with the Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday. At 7:24 p.m. Friday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department said they received calls reporting a shot...
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 1 killed in midtown shooting, protesting death of Iranian woman, Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Student who was hit by fire extinguisher recovering after the attack
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Monterey Trail High School student, who was beaten with a fire extinguisher by a classmate, has had a tough road to recovery. A video of the incident was caught on video in August and was immediately posted to social media. It’s a moment that Kawame Curry Junior can barely […]
abc10.com
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time
The most recent vandalism left windows shattered and the owner of Fukumi Ramen feeling unsafe. The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating.
'Tips for Isaiah' | Sacramento family searching for son's killer 1 year later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family of 20-year-old Isaiah Santos Molina gathered near Florin Road in Sacramento on Thursday, one year after Molina was killed. Still without answers, the family called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Molina's killer.
Elk Grove releases video of dog at risk of being euthanized biting officer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The City of Elk Grove released new video of a dog at risk of being euthanized biting an Elk Grove police officer. The video was released a few hours after the City released a lengthy statement, providing additional details surrounding the dog's case. Faryal Kabir...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1