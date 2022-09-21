Read full article on original website
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — INDOT has announced a road closure that will affect folks who regularly drive on State Road 159 south of Dugger. According to INDOT, the two-and-a-half-mile segment of SR 159 will be closed to allow crews to complete a polymeric bridge deck overlay. The closure will begin just south of Gambill and will run almost to Pleasantville. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 3.
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.”
