SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — INDOT has announced a road closure that will affect folks who regularly drive on State Road 159 south of Dugger. According to INDOT, the two-and-a-half-mile segment of SR 159 will be closed to allow crews to complete a polymeric bridge deck overlay. The closure will begin just south of Gambill and will run almost to Pleasantville. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 3.

DUGGER, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO